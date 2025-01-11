The Masked Singer contestant 'storms off' stage after being voted out by celebrity panellists

Things got a little awkward on Saturday night's edition of The Masked Singer when contestant Toad In The Hole walked off stage after the panellists chose to save the celebrity dressed as Bear.

Host Joel Dommett was quick to react, telling the audience: "Toad in the Hole is gone already!" before congratulating Bear for making it through to the next round.

© ITV Joel Dommett was left on stage with Bear after Toad in the Hole stormed off

Shrugging to the camera, Joel asked: "What is going on?" before sharing that Toad, who was revealed to be American R&B singer Macy Gray, would return to the stage. "I'm told Toad in the Hole will return to the stage," he said before welcoming the character back to reveal their identity to the audience and panellists Jonathan Ross, Davina McCall, Mo Gilligan, Maya Jama and Suranne Jones.

When asked by comedian Joel, 39, if she had fun on the show, Macy simply answered: "Yeah".

© ITV Panellist Maya Jama looked visibly stunned

Viewers at home couldn't help but comment on the awkward moment on social media with one person writing: "Everyone will remember where they were when Macy Gray stormed off as a frog in a Yorkshire pudding and refused to say more than yeh for 5 minutes," while another penned: "Macy Gray storming off and then visibly fuming when unmasked was brilliantly awkward. Canny move not to try and edit around it."

A third fan added: "OMG, so funny and incredibly awkward watching Macy Gray totally fuming whilst dressed as a toad."

Joel seemingly addressed the episode during an interview with Principle Magazine. "One of the characters gets voted off and they are really not happy about it. Like genuinely. They were really upset that they did not win it," he said.

© ITV Macy Gray didn't look too pleased with the result

"There’s something hilarious about seeing someone in a massive costume storm off. What they’re gonna show of it, I have no idea. But even if they don’t show it, I know, and that's amazing."

Earlier in the programme, Macy performed 'Sunny by Bobby Hebb' and panellist Mo Gilligan guessed the singer could be US musician Tracy Chapman.

Bear, who wore a Shakespearean-inspired outfit, performed 'Miami' by Will Smith, while the character Bush sang 'Hold My Hand' by Jess Glynne.

The Masked Singer continues on Saturdays on ITV1, ITVX, STV and STV Player.