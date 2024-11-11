Today's Sheinelle Jones suffers awkward wardrobe malfunction that impacts her time on the show

Sheinelle Jones had an eventful start to the Third Hour of Today on Monday after suffering a wardrobe malfunction that didn't go unnoticed by her co-hosts.

The NBC star, 46, almost got away with her awkward wardrobe mishap but her co-anchor Al Roker let the news slip to viewers, revealing that Sheinelle had "split her pants".

Sheinelle appeared to be embarrassed by Al's admission but took comfort in the fact that the rip occurred in the back of her pants.

Joking to viewers, she said: "I'd show you but then we'd get canceled."

Following the commercial break, Al poked fun at Sheinelle's situation again, cutting her off by informing her of "breaking news" that had just come in – which turned out to be a clip of Sheinelle being sewn into her pants.

The clip showed the TV star standing behind a desk while Alex from the wardrobe department was on her knees behind her and working to fix the tear in Sheinelle's navy slacks.

© NBC Sheinelle had to be sewn into her pants

Laughing at the situation, Sheinelle said: "So this is Alex in our wardrobe department, she just worked a miracle, she sewed me into my pants!"

However, protecting Sheinelle's modesty came at a price as she also revealed that she was now unable to use the bathroom for the remainder of the show.

"I can't use the restroom for the rest of the hour – I'm sewed in," she added.

© NBC Sheinelle had to be rescued by the wardrobe department

Sheinelle is now back at work after being absent for several weeks for an unknown reason. She also took a break from social media and didn't post anything for almost the entire month of October.

Today viewers were concerned about her absence and on her last Instagram post, on October 9, one follower commented: "Haven't seen you on the Third Hour for days!! All they are saying is Sheinelle is off today. No mention of where or what you're doing."

Another wrote: "Where have you been? Missing you on the 3rd hour." A third added: "Missing you on Today, hope you are good."

© NBC Sheinelle couldn't use the restroom for the remainder of the show

Sheinelle has been working on Today since 2014, where she started out as a co-host on Weekend Today, before joining the Third Hour in 2019.

Alongside her work on Today, she's also executive produced a powerful documentary on fertility, Stories We Tell: The Fertility Secret, and is set to release a book about motherhood, called Through Mom's Eyes, which is set to be released on Mother's Day 2025.

© NBC Sheinelle has been on the Today Show since 2014

Sharing the news on Instagram in September, she penned: "I am so excited to share this with you. #ThroughMomsEyes is an inspiring collection of heartfelt life-lessons from hard working moms who raised some of our favorite celebrities.

"Like Steph Curry, Shaq, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Lady Gaga, Matthew McConaughey. The Wahlbergs, Tyra Banks, Thomas Rhett, Rob Gronkowski, the Jonas Brothers, Jessica & Ashley Simpson, Serena and Venus Williams and so many more."

She added: "In addition to their moms, many of my friends contributed lessons they learned from their mothers - including Billie Jean King, my today show fam, chef Marcus Samuelson, Andy Cohen, Colin Jost, Mario Lopez, CeCe Winans and so many more.

"It truly is my love letter to mothers. I also talk a lot about my journey - from growing up in Kansas …. to the Today Show."

The star is a doting mom herself, and shares children Kayin, Uche and Clara, with husband Uche Ojeh.