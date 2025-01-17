Netflix viewers rave over 'unmissable' and 'glamourous' British thriller that's dominating the charts

Netflix viewers are raving over Riviera, a British-Irish thriller that has climbed into the streaming giant's Top 10 list. The show, originally released in 2017, has found new life after all three seasons were added to the platform this week.

The series follows Georgina Clios, played by Julia Stiles, an American art curator drawn into a web of crime and deception following the mysterious death of her billionaire husband, Constantine. Set against the opulent backdrop of the French Riviera, Riviera is packed with glamour, intrigue, and high-stakes drama.

WATCH: Riviera season 3's first look trailer

A mixed reception

© Sky Julia Stiles shines in Riviera on Netflix

When it first aired on Sky Atlantic, Riviera drew 2.3 million viewers per episode, quickly becoming one of Sky's most successful original series. Critics initially praised the show for its glossy appeal, with The Guardian dubbing it "unmissable" and The Irish Independent calling it "precision-tooled entertainment."

However, not everyone was impressed. The first season received a 63% score on Rotten Tomatoes, with some critics describing the series as overly dramatic and cliched. One review remarked: "Yes, it looks great, but Riviera is overly serious, frequently implausible and not terribly memorable."

New life on Netflix

© Sky Riviera is proving to be a huge hit on Netflix

Despite its polarising reception, Riviera has been embraced by Netflix viewers. The show currently holds the seventh spot on the streaming service's top-rated series list. Fans have praised its fast-paced storytelling and lavish setting, calling it "addictive" and "impossible to look away from."

One viewer wrote on social media: "I can't believe I missed this the first time around. Riviera is pure escapism!" Another added: "The drama, the fashion, the luxury—it's everything I want in a series."

The star-studded cast

© Sky People can't stop watching Riviera on Netflix

In addition to Julia Stiles, Riviera boasts a star-studded cast, including Poppy Delevingne, Jack Fox, Iwan Rheon, Will Arnett, and Rupert Graves. Each actor brings their own dynamic presence to the show, further elevating the gripping storyline.

A binge-worthy hit

© Sky Riviera is one of the most-watched shows on Netflix

With its three seasons now readily available, Riviera offers over 20 episodes of twists, betrayals, and high-society scandal. For fans of glamorous thrillers, it's proving to be a binge-worthy delight.

Whether you're revisiting the series or experiencing it for the first time, Riviera promises a stylish and suspenseful escape.

You can stream all three seasons of Riviera on Netflix right now.