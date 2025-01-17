Netflix viewers are binge-watching this 'gripping' new true-crime thriller in one-sitting

Netflix fans are watching the gripping new Swedish true-crime thriller, The Breakthrough, in one sitting.

The four-parter, which is based on a novel by journalist Anna Bodin and the genealogist Peter Sjölund, follows the second-largest criminal investigation in Swedish history, which began in 2004 after two people – a child and a woman in her late 50s — were stabbed to death in the small city of Linköping in broad daylight. With no suspect, the case went unsolved for 16 years until technological advances and a genealogist shed new light on the case.

Taking to social media, viewers praised the compelling series, with one person giving it a ten out of ten rating. "#TheBreakthrough 10/10 for a great show and short episodes," they wrote, while another praised the four-parter as "gripping".

A third fan penned: "Wow #TheBreakthrough on #Netflix is a nice short 4-episode binge," while a fourth said they finished the show in one sitting.

Another viewer agreed, writing: "Swedish crime drama #TheBreakthrough is riveting and an easy binge (4 short episodes)," while others praised the captivating storytelling, with one hailing the show as "superb" and "engaging" while another added: "Watched #TheBreakthrough. It's a slow-moving true #crime drama/police procedure with humanity at the core. Genealogy mapping is indeed a revolutionary step in solving complicated criminal cases. Terrific performances from lead actors. Recommended!"

For those yet to tune into the show, here's the full synopsis: "When the double murder in Linköping, Sweden, back in 2004 was finally solved after 16 years, it was a genealogist who made the breakthrough.

"For the first time in Europe, a murder could be solved through genealogical research. The Breakthrough is a fictional story about the unexpected hero, an unlikely collaboration, and the hunt for a killer. But it is also a story about how an unsolved crime affects a society and what happens to people who are left without answers to both Who? and Why?"

Director Lisa Siwe (The Bridge) said the story is one of "compassion". "Though this is a fictional drama series about a crime, it is, above all, a depiction of a human tragedy — where we place our focus on the victims and the investigation rather than the perpetrator," she told Netflix. "It's a story about the compassion and care for one another that is needed to move on when terrible things happen."

Peter Eggers (Snabba Cash) stars as John, alongside Mattias Nordkvist (Deliver Me) as Per in the series. Meanwhile, Jessica Liedberg (Riding in Darkness) plays Francy, alongside Jonatan Rodriguez (Gåsmamman) as Miran, Karin de Frumerie (A Man Called Ove) as Lollo and Annika Hallin (Agent Hamilton) as Karin.

The Breakthrough is available to stream on Netflix.