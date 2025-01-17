ITV's beloved detective drama cancelled amid hopes for new season – fans 'so upset'

ITV's popular detective drama McDonald & Dodds, starring Jason Watkins and Tala Gouveia, has been cancelled after four seasons.

The Bath-set series follows the titular unlikely duo who are thrown together to solve complex crimes. It also featured Claire Skinner, Bhavik C Pankhania, Charlie Chambers, and a number of guest stars over the years.

WATCH: McDonald & Dodds first aired in 2020

Fans had been hoping for a fifth season, with the latest series ending with DCI Lauren McDonald accepting her partner's proposal. However, according to RadioTimes.com, the drama won't be returning as the ratings for series four didn't meet the threshold for a recommission.

HELLO! has reached out to ITV for comment.

© ITV Jason Watkins starred as DS Dodds

Taking to social media, fans shared their disappointment with one person writing: "I'm so upset ITV have cancelled McDonald & Dodds. There's so much garbage clogging up terrestrial TV and a really good detective series with a fantastic odd couple gets canned for declining ratings on an ad-dependent channel. Sigh," while another added: "That's a shame. I really enjoyed it - and the locations in and around Bath were lovely."

© ITV Tala Gouveia played DCI Lauren McDonald

A third fan added their voice to the discussion, penning: "Real shame! Enjoyed this and good shows never last these days," while another added: "Cancelled? Good grief. A first-rate pair of actors, playful scripts and a great location. I despair at times, I really do."

The news comes just weeks after another of ITV's hit detective shows, Vera, ended after 14 seasons. The long-running series, starring Brenda Blethyn, aired its final two episodes on 1 and 2 of January.

© ITV Claire Skinner portrayed Chief Supt Ormond

Thankfully, ITV isn't short of detective dramas, with Grace, Unforgotten, The Bay and Karen Pirie all expected to return with new seasons this year. Grantchester, starring Robson Green and Rishi Nair, is currently airing its ninth season, which marks Tom Brittney's final turn as Will Davenport.

Viewers can also look forward to the Belgravia sequel, Belgravia: The Next Chapter, which arrives on ITVX on Sunday 23 February.

McDonald & Dodds is available to stream on ITVX.