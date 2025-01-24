The Chase fans beg contestant to 'stop' doing 'the most annoying thing' ever seen on the show

The Chase fans were left frustrated during Wednesday's episode on ITV, as they urged one contestant to "please stop" his habit, which they dubbed "one of the most annoying things ever seen on the show."

Samir, a contestant from Surrey, joined host Bradley Walsh alongside fellow players Jill from Abergele, Godfrey from London, and Lilli from Cardiff.

WATCH: Samir's annoying habit highlighted by The Chase fans

Facing The Governess, Anne Hegerty, Samir secured a respectable £5,000 in his cash builder round.

Before taking on Anne in the head-to-head round, Samir shared his plans for the winnings. He cheekily told Bradley: "I should invest it, which is a little bit boring, but I'd really like to take Maya Jama out for dinner."

© ITV Samir was dubbed the 'most annoying' contestant on The Chase

His comment left the audience and Bradley in stitches, with the host repeating his words in disbelief.

Fans react to contestant's habit

© ITV Samir on The Chase

While Samir managed to hold his own against Anne, viewers were quick to spot a recurring habit that left many feeling frustrated.

Taking to social media platform X, formerly Twitter, fans complained about his tendency to over-explain his answers and use excessive hand gestures.

One viewer wrote: "Can't cope with all his long explanations #TheChase."

Another added: "Are the explanations necessary? Please stop! #TheChase."

A third fan commented: "This dude thinks he's making a TikTok. Turning to Bradley after each answer to explain it and using his hands. Possibly one of the most annoying things I've seen on this show."

Others joined in the conversation, with one saying: "Stop overexplaining every answer lad, this show only lasts an hour."

© ITV Samir and Bradley Walsh on The Chase

Another quipped: "How's Samir going to answer a question in the final without a 2 min description each time?"

Despite the backlash, Samir managed to advance to the final round alongside his teammates, impressing Bradley with his knowledge and quick thinking.

Anne Hegerty stuns in festive special

© ITV Anne Hegerty on The Chase's Christmas Special

The episode comes after Anne made a dazzling appearance in The Chase Christmas celebrity special.

The 66-year-old Chaser swapped her signature grey suit for a stunning navy glittering dress featuring mesh-embellished sleeves.

Anne completed her festive look with glamorous makeup and dazzling silver drop earrings.

© ITV Bradley Walsh on The Chase

Viewers at home were quick to compliment her look on social media. One wrote: "Finally, they get @anne_hegerty out of that horrid grey garb and into her sparkly party dress. Doesn't she look amazing?"

Another said: "Anne looks beautiful; she does look lovely. Loved the dress!"

Anne faced a panel of celebrities, including McFly drummer Harry Judd, as they aimed to raise money for charity during the festive special.

The Chase airs weekdays at 5pm on ITV1 and is available to stream on ITVX.