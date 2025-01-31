Beat the Chasers viewers saying same thing after player given second chance

A contestant on Beat the Chasers wowed viewers with his incredible performance on Thursday night's show. The player, named Charlie, is a familiar face to fans, having previously competed on The Chase almost ten years ago.

After recognising the competitor, Jenny Ryan – aka The Vixen – said he deserved a second chance after his incredible efforts during his first appearance.

WATCH: Beat the Chasers player walks away with staggering amount

"If anybody in the history of the daytime Chase ever deserved a second chance to get revenge and get some money, it's Charlie," she said. Recalling how he performed last time, she continued: "He answered 19 correct answers in the final Chase. He was in a full house, so they had 24 and they got caught."

Charlie quipped: "The Vixen destroyed my life. I've spent six years rebuilding it. I'm back now to knock her off her perch."

© ITV Charlie previously appeared on The Chase

After choosing to take on five chasers for £100,000 and 46 seconds on the clock, Charlie managed to beat them with 12 seconds to spare.

Overjoyed, Charlie dropped to the floor with excitement before giving host Bradley Walsh a big hug.

© ITV Jenny Ryan caught Charlie when he last appeared on the show

Congratulating the contestant on his big win, Bradley said: "Well done, Charlie!"

Taking to social media, viewers were full of praise for the impressive player, with one person writing: "YEAASSSSS CHARLIE #beatthechasers what a brilliant player !! £100k well-deserved winnings," while another added: "Charlie winning the £100,000 is great television. Very well deserved."

© ITV Charlie walked away with £100,000

A third viewer remarked: "Yes, massive congratulations to Charlie on winning 100k."

Others suggested that Charlie would make a great addition to the chaser line-up. One person wrote: "Charlie would make a great Chaser #BeatTheChasers," while another agreed, adding: "Wooow! What a guy! Well done -The newest chaser #beatthechasers."

© ITV Fans said Charlie would make a good chaser

If Charlie were to become a chaser, it wouldn't be the first time a contestant has joined the show. Darragh Ennis, who goes by 'The Menace', joined the line-up in 2020 after impressing show bosses so much during his time as a contestant in 2017, when he took on Paul Sinha and impressively banked £9,000 in the cash builder, that they made him a chaser.

Beat the Chasers airs on Thursday nights at 9pm on ITV and ITVX.