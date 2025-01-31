Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Beat the Chasers viewers saying same thing after player given second chance
Subscribe
Beat the Chasers viewers saying same thing after player given second chance
Man in suit in front of studio audience© ITV

Beat the Chasers viewers saying same thing after player given second chance

Contestant Charlie competed on the show almost a decade ago

Nicky Morris
TV and film writer
2 minutes ago
Share this:

A contestant on Beat the Chasers wowed viewers with his incredible performance on Thursday night's show. The player, named Charlie, is a familiar face to fans, having previously competed on The Chase almost ten years ago.

After recognising the competitor, Jenny Ryan – aka The Vixen – said he deserved a second chance after his incredible efforts during his first appearance. 

WATCH: Beat the Chasers player walks away with staggering amount

"If anybody in the history of the daytime Chase ever deserved a second chance to get revenge and get some money, it's Charlie," she said. Recalling how he performed last time, she continued: "He answered 19 correct answers in the final Chase. He was in a full house, so they had 24 and they got caught."

Charlie quipped: "The Vixen destroyed my life. I've spent six years rebuilding it. I'm back now to knock her off her perch."

Man with beard in colourful shirt in front of studio audience© ITV
Charlie previously appeared on The Chase

After choosing to take on five chasers for £100,000 and 46 seconds on the clock, Charlie managed to beat them with 12 seconds to spare. 

Overjoyed, Charlie dropped to the floor with excitement before giving host Bradley Walsh a big hug. 

Woman with red glasses smiling© ITV
Jenny Ryan caught Charlie when he last appeared on the show

Congratulating the contestant on his big win, Bradley said: "Well done, Charlie!" 

Taking to social media, viewers were full of praise for the impressive player, with one person writing: "YEAASSSSS CHARLIE #beatthechasers what a brilliant player !! £100k well-deserved winnings," while another added: "Charlie winning the £100,000 is great television. Very well deserved."

Man covering his mouth with hands in shock© ITV
Charlie walked away with £100,000

A third viewer remarked: "Yes, massive congratulations to Charlie on winning 100k."

Others suggested that Charlie would make a great addition to the chaser line-up. One person wrote: "Charlie would make a great Chaser #BeatTheChasers," while another agreed, adding: "Wooow! What a guy! Well done -The newest chaser  #beatthechasers."

Man with his hands and knees on the floor© ITV
Fans said Charlie would make a good chaser

If Charlie were to become a chaser, it wouldn't be the first time a contestant has joined the show. Darragh Ennis, who goes by 'The Menace', joined the line-up in 2020 after impressing show bosses so much during his time as a contestant in 2017, when he took on Paul Sinha and impressively banked £9,000 in the cash builder, that they made him a chaser. 

Beat the Chasers airs on Thursday nights at 9pm on ITV and ITVX.

Sign up to Off Camera for all the gossip and goings-on from the wonderful world of TV and film

By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information, please click here.

Other Topics

More TV and Film

See more

Read More