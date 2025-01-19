Antiques Roadshow rare vase that was 'rejected' by experts sells for £53 million

A vase that was once rejected by experts on an early version of Antiques Roadshow has sold for a staggering £53 million after being rediscovered in an attic.

A surprising discovery

The rare Chinese vase was sold for £43 million

The 16-inch porcelain vase, which dates back to the Qing dynasty, was originally brought onto the BBC's Going for a Song in the 1970s. The antiques expert at the time dismissed it as a "very clever reproduction" and valued it at just £800.

Unconvinced of its worth, the owners, a British couple, stored the vase in their attic for four decades, where it remained untouched. After their passing, their relatives found the vase while clearing out the family home.

An unexpected turn of events

The Antiques Roadshow has been on the BBC for years

After being rediscovered, the vase was taken to Bainbridges Auction House, where manager David Reay realised it could be something special.

Speaking about the moment, David recalled: "They told me it had been valued at just £800 two months earlier. They also mentioned that it had been appraised on Going for a Song about 40 years ago, where it was deemed a reproduction."

Further examination at the prestigious Arts Club of London revealed its true origins. Experts confirmed it was crafted around 1740 for the fifth emperor of the Qing dynasty, Qianlong.

A valuable piece of history

Fiona Bruce is the presenter of the Antiques Roadshow on BBC

The vase's journey through history is believed to have been dramatic. Experts suspect it was looted from the Summer Palace in Peking during the Second Opium War when British and French troops ransacked the imperial residence of Emperor Xianfeng.

Once authenticated, the vase was revalued at £1 million, but when it went under the hammer, the bidding quickly escalated. The final price reached an astonishing £43 million, with commission and VAT pushing the total to an eye-watering £53,105,000.

A record-breaking sale

Here is the Chinese vase that ended up selling for £53 million

Auctioneer Peter Bainbridge described the atmosphere in the auction house as the bids soared. He said: "There was a silence that wrapped itself around the sale as the figure grew slowly but surely up to the sky."

Reflecting on the moment, Peter added: "I'm an auctioneer, so at that point, I'm just doing the professional job I'm paid to do. But once the hammer's down, you do take stock and think, Oh, wow, that's really rather a lot of money."

The family, overwhelmed by the result, reportedly had to step out of the auction room to process what had just happened.

A life-changing windfall

Fiona Bruce at Crystal Palace Park, London on Antiques Roadshow

The sale marked a historic moment for the auction house, with Peter earning around £10 million in commission. Meanwhile, the family, who had unknowingly owned a priceless treasure for decades, were left in disbelief at their newfound fortune.

Despite being overlooked by experts years ago, the vase's remarkable journey from attic to auction house has captivated collectors and antiques enthusiasts alike.

