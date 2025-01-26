Antiques Roadshow guest 'in tears' as she's told 'true value' of her late mother's prized possession

An Antiques Roadshow guest was overcome with emotion after discovering the true value of a cherished diamond ring that once belonged to her late mother on the BBC programme.

The sentimental jewellery was presented to expert Sarah Churgin at the Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art in Arkansas, where the guest shared a heartfelt and dramatic story behind the piece.

WATCH: Guest in tears on the Antiques Roadshow

A harrowing backstory

© PBS The guest couldn't believe the huge valuation her ring got on the Antiques Roadshow

The guest explained that the ring had been purchased by her father in the 1980s after a terrifying incident involving her mother.

"My daddy bought this ring for my mum after she fell into the Arkansas River off of our houseboat," she began.

Recalling the moment in detail, she said: "The Delta Queen was docking at the Island Harbour Marina in Pine Bluff, Arkansas. We were docking our houseboat, and mama fell in. She couldn't swim, and the undercurrent pulled her under. She didn’t come back up, and we thought she was drowning."

Fortunately, her mother was rescued in time.

"Finally, daddy and my brothers jumped in – I jumped in – and we pulled her back up. Daddy was so upset, he sold the houseboat the next day and bought this ring for my mother."

The guest smiled as she fondly remembered how her family used to joke about the purchase: "We always used to kid her, saying 'Mama, you're wearing our houseboat.' We were just glad to have our mother safe and sound."

She revealed that her father had bought the ring for $5,000 (£4,004), a significant sum at the time.

A treasured possession

© PBS The diamond platinum ring on the Antiques Roadshow

The guest grew visibly emotional as she recalled how much joy the ring had brought her mother.

"My mum enjoyed this ring so much. She would take it to her little luncheons and wear it with pride," she said. "She wanted me to have it and pass it down to my daughter. Mama passed away about 20 years ago, and I've been wearing it ever since."

At this moment, the guest began to wipe away tears, adding: "I know my mother is smiling down from Heaven. It just means so much to me that this ring is on this show today."

The expert's verdict

© PBS The Antiques Roadshow expert delivers a huge valuation

Jewellery expert Sarah Churgin provided fascinating insight into the ring's details.

"It's a spectacular and comfortable piece of jewellery," she explained. "It's platinum, from the 1950s, and was probably made right here in America."

She went on to describe the ring’s craftsmanship: "It's a beautifully made mounting with round, brilliant-cut stones that graduate in size. The centre stone is a very clean, brilliant-cut diamond, almost 3.5 carats."

The guest, clearly impressed, responded: "Wow."

Sarah further revealed that the ring had a total carat weight of over five carats and concluded with a jaw-dropping valuation: "A retail value today for this ring is in the range of $60,000 to $70,000."

An emotional reaction

© PBS The guest couldn't believe how much her diamond ring was worth

The guest was left speechless by the staggering valuation, exclaiming: "Geeze-o-Pete-o! Oh wow! Man."

She then joked: "I better get some insurance on it!" as the audience applauded.

Fans react to the touching moment

© PBS Fans react to the huge valuation on the Antiques Roadshow

Viewers of the beloved BBC show took to social media to share their reactions to the emotional appraisal.

One fan wrote: "What a beautiful story and such an incredible valuation. Her mum would be so proud!"

Another added: "Loved watching this! You could see how much that ring meant to her."

A third viewer commented: "These stories are what make Antiques Roadshow so special. It’s not just about the value, it’s about the history and memories."

What's next for the ring?

© PBS The diamond platinum ring on the Antiques Roadshow

The guest revealed she plans to continue wearing the ring but will ensure it is properly insured following its surprising valuation.

"I never expected it to be worth so much," she admitted. "But to me, it's priceless because of what it represents."

Antiques Roadshow airs on BBC One and is available to stream on BBC iPlayer.