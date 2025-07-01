Virgin River fans speculate on major twist for season seven

Virgin River is entering its seventh season and fans may have just uncovered a major plot twist. Production just wrapped in Vancouver and is moving to Yucatan, Mexico. The Netflix series has never been filmed anywhere but Canada.

There is online speculation that with the new location, production could be filming Mel Monroe (Alexandra Breckenridge) and Jack Sheridan's (Martin Henderson) honeymoon.

Alexandra shared a photo to her Instagram story, with her hair in a ponytail and a drink in her hand posing in front of a tropical landscape, writing: "What did you do with YOUR weekend?"

© Instagram Alexandra's post threw fans for a loop

Fans took this as confirmation that she was in Mexico. Other fans saw a photo of Alexandra on set, wearing what appeared to be a red bathing suit and a floral wrap skirt, and questioned whether the look was meant to indicate that Mel was pregnant. One wrote in the thread: "Does that look like a baby-bump?"

While season seven isn't expected to premiere until late this year or early next, all of this speculation has us looking back on all the stories that make up Virgin River. An obvious reminder that there are spoilers ahead!

What happened in season six?

© Courtesy of Netflix Mel and Jack are finally married

In the season six finale, Jack and Mel finally wed after seasons of their on and off relationship. Fans of the show watched them fall in love over six seasons, get engaged in season four, and tie the knot in a big wedding in front of the town.

"There's so many feelings about Mel and Jack finally getting married," Alexandra told Tudum by Netflix. "I thought it was going to be quite small and intimate by a riverside somewhere. [But it was a] huge wedding."

© Courtesy of Netflix Their wedding surprised Alexandra

Jack's sister, Brie (Zibby Allen) provides legal help to Preacher (Colin Lawrence) as he's on trial for his role in the disappearance of Paige's ex-husband. While Preacher is charged for disposing of human remains, he is found not guilty of murder.

Elsewhere in town, Lizze (Sarah Dugdale) and Denny (Kai Bradbury) are expecting a baby and Hope (Annette O'Toole) and Doc (Tim Matheson) are fearful of a threat to his new practice after he faces a medical investigation.

Are Jack and Mel pregnant?

Fertility and pregnancy are major themes of Virgin River. Mel losing her first child is the impetus for her moving to town in the first place. And at the end of season six, one of Mel's patients informs her that she wants Mel and Jack to adopt her baby.

© Netflix The TV couple has been on and off throughout the show

"We obviously saw the tragedy with the miscarriage in season five, and Mel ultimately deciding that with all the past trauma that she's experienced around not being able to conceive or losing babies, she's done," Martin told Tudum by Netflix. "Out of that is born this idea that they can still have their dream, [but] it just might look a little different."