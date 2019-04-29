19 amazing films based on true stories

Sometimes films can be so much more shocking, emotional and occasionally even awe-inspiring when you know they actually happened in real life. From dramatised true crime to inspirational stories of perseverance and survival, here are our favourite 19 films based on true stories (and a little more info about what really happened).
Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile
Zac Efron stars as Ted Bundy, a notorious serial killer who confessed to the murders of 30 women in the 1970s. Although the film will of course look at Bundy's court case and subsequent imprisonment, Zac revealed that he was more interested in the psychology of Ted, and his relationship with his girlfriend, Elizabeth Kloepfer. Chatting on the Graham Norton Show, he said: "I had a lot of reservations about playing a killer and in this genre of film. I wasn’t interested in glorifying anything, but I was interested in the psychological aspect of whether he was capable of real love." The film appears to follow reality, as in real life Elizabeth stayed with Ted until 1976, after he was initially arrested.
Where to watch: Netflix from 3 May