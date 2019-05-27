Love Island 2019 contestants revealed – including Strictly star AJ Pritchard's brother Curtis

With exactly one week to go before Love Island returns to our screens, ITV has unveiled the brand new contestants set to take part in the reality TV show. Twelve singletons are entering the villa, hoping to find the man or woman of their dreams, while Caroline Flack reprises her role as fabulous host. Surprise bombshell arrivals and unexpected twists and turns along the way will prove that the Love Island road to romance is never smooth.
Without further ado, let's say HELLO! to the guys and girls who are single and ready to mingle…
Curtis Pritchard, 23, from Shropshire – Ballroom and Latin dancer
Fans may already know Curtis's older brother AJ Pritchard, a pro dancer on Strictly Come Dancing. But the blue-eyed hunk, who looks remarkably like his sibling, will soon be making a name for himself in the villa. Curtis, who has also appeared on Dancing with the Stars Ireland, said: "I'd rate my looks quite high up on the scale, because sometimes people say I'm attractive. I'm not going to give you a number because I don't really know. My best feature is my smile. Everyone always compliments me on it."
Of his perfect girl, he added: "I'm sure everyone has their idea of the perfect girl but I don't. This sounds really clichéd but love is blind and I truly do believe that. I like blondes and an athletic body, not too fake and somebody that respects themselves. But if the complete opposite comes in and I fall madly in love with them then I've completely lied to you. Love is blind."
Curtis, whose ex-girlfriend was his dance partner, admitted he has cheated before but from now on he's going to remain loyal. His one turn-off? Bad hygiene!
Love Island returns to ITV2 on Monday 3rd June at 9pm; Love Island: Aftersun returns the following Sunday.