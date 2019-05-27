﻿
Love Island 2019 contestants revealed – including Strictly star AJ Pritchard's brother Curtis

Let's crack on with the introductions…

With exactly one week to go before Love Island returns to our screens, ITV has unveiled the brand new contestants set to take part in the reality TV show. Twelve singletons are entering the villa, hoping to find the man or woman of their dreams, while Caroline Flack reprises her role as fabulous host. Surprise bombshell arrivals and unexpected twists and turns along the way will prove that the Love Island road to romance is never smooth.

Without further ado, let's say HELLO! to the guys and girls who are single and ready to mingle…

Curtis Pritchard, 23, from Shropshire – Ballroom and Latin dancer

Fans may already know Curtis's older brother AJ Pritchard, a pro dancer on Strictly Come Dancing. But the blue-eyed hunk, who looks remarkably like his sibling, will soon be making a name for himself in the villa. Curtis, who has also appeared on Dancing with the Stars Ireland, said: "I'd rate my looks quite high up on the scale, because sometimes people say I'm attractive. I'm not going to give you a number because I don't really know. My best feature is my smile. Everyone always compliments me on it."

Of his perfect girl, he added: "I'm sure everyone has their idea of the perfect girl but I don't. This sounds really clichéd but love is blind and I truly do believe that. I like blondes and an athletic body, not too fake and somebody that respects themselves. But if the complete opposite comes in and I fall madly in love with them then I've completely lied to you. Love is blind."

Curtis, whose ex-girlfriend was his dance partner, admitted he has cheated before but from now on he's going to remain loyal. His one turn-off? Bad hygiene!

Love Island returns to ITV2 on Monday 3rd June at 9pm; Love Island: Aftersun returns the following Sunday.

Anna Vakili, 28, from London – Pharmacist

Anna has been in serious relationships since the age of 17. She's been single for nine months, her longest stint ever. She describes her perfect guy as "tall, good-looking, dark hair and dark eyes. He would be fit. Personality wise, he would be loyal, kind and emotional. I like the soppy guys. I'm not into cocky boys at all, I like smart and funny".

Anna, who calls herself a "drama queen", "clumsy" and a "messy eater", admitted: "I wouldn't fight to get a guy, I'll just be myself. The right guy will want me without me having to go far for him. Once I've got the guy and he likes me, I'll go far to make him happy."

On girl code, she added: "If a guy likes me, I'm there for love at the end of the day, not girls. I definitely would talk to the girl first even if the girl isn't my girlfriend or if I don't like the girl. I would always talk to her first. But if the girl was my close friend then I wouldn't go near her guy."

Amy Hart, 26, from Worthing – Air hostess and cabin crew manager

Describing herself as the Bridget Jones of her friendship group, Amy is looking for "someone to travel the world with, have fun with and someone who is going to love me as much as I love them". The pretty blonde would rate herself six and a half out of ten, but would give her personality an eight. "My best qualities would be my quick wit, my fierce loyalty and my uniqueness," she said. "I'm going there to find 'the one' but I'm also going there to have an amazing summer and meet amazing friends as well. I'm a real girl's girl and I do believe in girl code."

Her claim to fame? "I went on a night out once and Liam from One Direction was there. We were in the VIP bit and so was he and he walked past me and I smiled and he said 'Hey, you alright? What's your name?' He told us to come and sit in his booth and we had a picture together. I put it on Instagram and then my cousin who was twelve and a big One Direction fan put it on her Instagram and suddenly I was on all these international One Direction accounts. I was on Sugarscape and I was getting hate from ten-year-olds because they thought I was dating him!"

Tommy Fury, 20, from Manchester – Boxer

Tommy is hoping to shake off his label as Tyson Fury's younger brother. The professional boxer admits he has a wandering eye but has never cheated before and never will. His perfect girl has "blonde hair, blue eyes, good tan, is a gym girl" and isn't big-headed at all. "I like a confident girl but someone who is a bit shy," he said.

On how far he'd go to get the girl he wants, Tommy said: "To the moon and back! At the end of the day, if I see someone in there that I like that I feel I could have a connection with, I'll try and pursue that without being an idiot to the other islanders. I'll do the right thing at the right time and make my opinions known.

"I want to end up with a girl where I look at her every morning and think 'You are gorgeous, I'm so lucky.' And if a thousand girls walked past, I don't want to look at one of them. I probably won't settle down until I find that."

Lucie Donlan, 21, from Newquay – Surfer

Lucie, who admits she is more of a guy's girl than a girl's girl, describes herself as "very kind and thoughtful towards people that I like and I'm fun and bubbly. I'm spontaneous and love to do anything crazy and fun". Her perfect guy is someone who has the "typical surfer" look with "blonde, long hair".

"I find sporty guys so much more attractive compared to your average guy that just chills and goes on nights out," she said. "I'd rather have someone that could come and surf with me and then I could go and do their cool sport. I want someone who will want to do fun things on the weekend."

Lucie admitted that she has cheated in the past but she wouldn't do it again. Her claim to fame? She dated Charlie Frederick from last year's Love Island. "We got together a few weeks after he came out of the villa," she said.

Michael Griffiths, 27, from Liverpool – Firefighter

Describing himself as a "local hero", Michael would rate himself ten out of ten. "I get complimented on my smile a lot. People seem to be obsessed with my lips. I'd rate myself ten out of ten, I would have said nine but I'm a hero so it bumps it up," he said.

The firefighter is looking for someone he can have a conversation with but who has a bit of banter – and "a nice bum". "I'm a straight-talking guy, I'll tell people how it is. I'm open and energetic, so I'm easy to get along with," he said, adding: "The three worst things about me? Again, I'm a straight-talking guy and people don't always like the truth. Even though it's one of the best things about me, it's also one of the worst."

Michael has been cheated on plenty of times before but he is loyal. "I think I've cheated once but it was more of a revenge cheat. I've had long-term relationships but I think I've had about four or five girlfriends. I've been loyal to all of them apart from one," he said.

Callum Macleod, 28, from south Wales – Aircraft engineer

Callum rates himself at 6.2 but with a tan, he jumps to a 6.8, maybe a seven. Lookswise, he likes blonde and petite girls although his celebrity crush is Michelle Keegan; personality wise, he wants someone who can let him be himself.

"I'm fun, loyal and I'm quite spontaneous as well. I love to be clean, I clean my house all the time!" he said. "I like morals and loyalty. If I was in the villa and a girl was with a lad and was trying to crack on with someone else, I'd rather the girl be honest and went to the boy straight away. I don't like it when people are slimy."

Callum would never cheat and is big on the bro code. "I hate cheating, I can't stand it," he said. "I don't understand why people want to do it. I'm all for being single, having a laugh and doing what you've got to do but I don't understand why you would want to hurt someone at the same time. I'd rather just say 'I don't want to be with you' and then go off. No, I wouldn't cheat."

He added: "I'm big on the bro code. No matter who it is, we've only known each other for a small period of time and we are in the villa to meet people. But like I said, I'll just be honest."

Yewande Biala, 23, from Dublin – Scientist

Yewande, who hates arrogance in men, has never had a good date. "All of my dates have been terrible," she said. "There was a guy that I met on Tinder once who took me for drinks. I was a bit worried because I met him online and thought he might be a bit strange, let's just say my suspicions were right…" The pretty scientist, who rates herself as a seven out of ten, is looking for a guy who "can hold a normal conversation… has good banter and someone that is easy to get along with and honest. Lookswise, I like them to be tall and athletic."

"I don't think I have a wandering eye, I'm very loyal," she said. "I've never cheated on anyone but I've been cheated on multiple times. I feel like I am less trusting as a result of that. I think I'll definitely have my guard up. I am a terrible flirt but I'm such a girly girl and I can't imagine stealing someone's man in there. I don't think I'd be that type but never say never."

Anton Danyluk, 24, from Airdrie – Gym owner

Anton describes himself as "funny, very hard working and really motivated". His perfect girl "has to be hard working and good looking," is usually blonde and she has to be into the gym because it's a big part of his life.

The fitness fanatic is prepared to go far for the girl he likes. "I would go as far as I could unless I felt that the girl was mugging me off," he said. "Unless I've got a really good connection with one of the guys I wouldn't really have any issues with going for their girl because I'd have only known them for a few weeks."

Anton admitted he has "never really been loyal in any of my relationships". "My last relationship, I actually got caught cheating for the first time in my life and it changed everything for me," he said. "I saw how much it hurt her and what it did to her. So, for me going to into Love Island, it's going to be the biggest test of my life. I know that if I am loyal to someone in that space of time when hot girls are being thrown in all the time then I know I can be loyal to them."

Amber Gill, 21, from Newcastle – Beauty therapist

Amber, who knows former Islanders Adam Collard and Ellie Brown, tends to go for "tall guys who are muscly and athletic". "I want someone who is funny and that I can have fun with and doesn't take themselves too seriously because I am daft," she said.

What would she rate herself out of ten? "You have to say ten because you have to back yourself! You've got to love yourself. What's the point if you don't? I would say ten, but not in a cocky way. I get complimented on my hair all the time," she said.

Amber takes girl code very seriously. "If I was really good friends with someone, I wouldn't go for the guy they were seeing," she said. "But girls that you just know, I would speak to the girl first about it and then go for it. Loyalty to your friends is important. Then you should still have some loyalty to girls that you're not friends with, but not as much."

Sherif Lanre, 20, from London – Chef and semi-professional rugby player

Sherif's perfect girl is someone who can hold a conversation, who makes him laugh and who has a nice smile and teeth. "And a nice bum!" he adds. He is upbeat, cheeky and outrageous and can "lift anyone's mood who is around me". "I laugh at everything which sometimes gets me into trouble," he said. "I can't really take anything seriously. My actual laugh, my hysterical laugh is pretty ugly. People around me get that a lot and have to deal with it."

His biggest turn-off is a girl who loves to be the centre of attention. "I'm not prepared to fight for a girl that has got loads of boys after her. Unless I feel like they are not the boys she is looking for," he said.

"If she is entertaining five different boys and whittling them down then I'm not prepared to be the sixth. I'm willing to go pretty far and pull it out of the bag in myself for a girl. If it's to do with other boys, then no."

Joe Garratt, 22, from south east London – Catering company owner

He's no average Joe. The Londoner used to play semi-professional rugby and consistently rates himself as an eight or nine. "I'm fun, I'm a bit of a romantic as well and I don't take life too seriously. I'm chilled out and I'm quite laid-back," he said, adding that his best features are his teeth and curly hair.

The romantic singleton has never cheated on anyone and has only ever had one proper girlfriend before. "I've always said that love is a super powerful thing. If I genuinely feel that connection, the chance for love, then I'll go leaps and bounds to get that. For me, I'll do whatever," he said.

"I'm a guy's guy, I've got loads of guy mates and I haven't snaked any of my mates out. At the same time if I felt a connection with somebody that was so strong and I was to not go for it, just because a guy was talking to her or seeing her, especially in the villa, I wouldn't be being true to myself. I would feel like I was being fake because I'm not going for it. If I feel something, then I have to go for it. All is fair in love and war."

