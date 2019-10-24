Death in Paradise first appeared on our screens in 2011, and since then it has seen a huge cast turnover, with almost none of the original stars still in the show. Although this can be very much a good thing since the series has always been evolving and keeping viewers wanting more, it doesn't mean we weren't disappointed to see many of our favourite characters go! Find out the most surprising cast changes from the series here…
Ardal O'Hanlon
Ardal announced that he was leaving the show after series nine, four years after taking on the role of DI Jack Mooney. In a statement released in early October, he said: "I've spent the last four summers in Guadeloupe playing DI Jack Mooney (solving over 20 murder cases in my time there!) It's been a hugely rewarding and unforgettable experience, working with incredibly talented actors, directors and crew while discovering a magical part of the world. However, it's time to move on and explore other opportunities - preferably nearer the Arctic Circle. I'm confident that Death in Paradise will go from strength to strength and viewers will share my enthusiasm for Jack’s successor!"
He has since been replaced by Ralf Little, who plays DI Neville Parker. Speaking about whether he'd ever return to the series to HELLO!, he explained: "I can say definitely not, I really feel a real sense of closure as an actor, but also as a person, a real sense of completion."