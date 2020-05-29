Gogglebox stars with their kids you never see on the show

Sometimes, it feels like the stars of Gogglebox are our family members because we spend so much time with them in their living rooms! However, plenty of the cast have youngsters who don't appear on the show - but often feature on their social media channels. See the cutest snaps of the children of Gogglebox here...
Izzi Warner
Izzi has two beautiful children, a son Bobby and daughter, Bessie, and often shares snaps of them. She recently shared a picture of them in lockdown, with Bessie looking grumpily at the camera, and jokingly captioned it: "Face you make when you’re fed up of lockdown life. These two little darlings brighten my day every day."