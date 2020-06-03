14 times the royal family made surprising TV cameos

The royal family are no strangers to appearing in front of the camera. As well as traditional addresses such as the Queen's speech, throughout the years many royals have made unexpected and extraordinary TV cameos. During the current coronavirus pandemic, we have been seeing a lot more of The Firm on our screens, with recent appearances including the Duchess of Cambridge on This Morning and Prince Harry on The One Show. Viewers of the BBC's Big Night In – a special charity programme for those helping to tackle the coronavirus pandemic – were also treated to a surprise appearance from the Duke of Cambridge for a Blackadder sketch!
HELLO! have decided to take a trip down memory lane for all the other times the royals have swapped their dazzling gladrags for a television mic. Take a peek through the gallery to see...
The Duchess of Cambridge on This Morning
This Morning viewers were delighted when the Duchess of Cambridge made a surprise appearance on the ITV daytime show in May. Kate spoke to hosts Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield about her community project Hold Still, with one of her patronages, the National Portrait Gallery, and also discussed life in lockdown with her young family.
The Duchess delighted fellow parents after admitting that homeschooling Prince George and Princess Charlotte had been challenging, and revealed that the Cambridges were taking part in regular Zoom calls with the rest of the family.