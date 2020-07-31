This week, ITV gave us the hugely exciting news that I'm a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! is officially coming back! The channel put out a statement explaining that the reality show, usually set in the Australian jungle, will be returning in the autumn and will also air a one-off show to celebrate the programme's 20-year-run.
Although the line-up is yet to be officially announced, we're already wondering which famous faces will be taking part this year. Check out the nine rumoured contestants below...
AJ Pritchard
Quitting Strictly Come Dancing means that AJ would have the time to head Down Under, right? Speaking to Steph McGovern on Channel 4's The Steph Show, AJ previously opened up about the rumours he would be taking part, saying: "Well, let me put it like this, I’ve just cleaned out the loft as my mum has a list of jobs for us to do. The amount of spiders up there, I was screaming my head off. So, if anything like that did happen, it would be hilarious – that’s for sure!" AJ’s brother, Love Island's Curtis Pritchard, added: "I would love to see AJ in a coffin, well not like that, I meant surrounded by animals, in a confined space doing a trial!"
