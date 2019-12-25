The Strictly Come Dancing Curse: the couples that met, survived and split in the ballroom

With the news that Strictly Come Dancing will be back on our screens after an unprecedented year of uncertainty, we decided to take a look back at past love matches from the hit show. We've all heard about the famous 'Strictly curse' where contestants – and a few professional dancers – start off the series in relationships only to have their heads turned by their gorgeous dance partners. It happened to pro dancer Brendan Cole with Natasha Kaplinsky back in series one and Flavia Cacace and Matt Di Angelo in series four.
More recently, Seann Walsh and Katya Jones were pictured kissing during the 2018 series. While Katya's husband Neil Jones appeared to forgive his wife at the time, they have since announced their separation, and Seann was dumped by his girlfriend Rebecca Humphries immediately following the scandal.
During the 2019 series, AJ Pritchard and his partner Saffron Barker were forced to repeatedly deny romance rumours, as were Neil Jones and Alex Scott.
READ: Strictly's Chris Ramsey and his wife Rosie Winter share hilarious throwbacks of their wedding day
However - while love is often lost on the show, it's not all doom and gloom for the stars. This might surprise you, but quite a few Strictly couples who met on the programme, or appeared already in a relationship, have actually weathered the sequin-covered storm and are still together today. So who are these rare creatures? Read on to find out…
Faye Tozer and Michael Smith
It's been over a year and Faye Tozer is still married to her husband of almost ten years, Michael Smith. The Steps singer was partnered with Giovanni Pernice in the 2018 series, and despite a 'cosy' dinner between the two, Faye is still very happy with her husband. Giovanni, meanwhile, has been in a relationship with Ashely Roberts – who was partnered with Pasha Kovalev during the same series – since the show ended.