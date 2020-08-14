There's nothing we love more than sitting down and watching our favourite families watch the TV and we can't wait for the new series of Gogglebox to return in September!
But when they're not comfy and cosy on the sofa being the nation's favourite TV critics, they have regular jobs to do. Click through the gallery to find out what the Gogglebox regulars do for day jobs...
Peter and Sophie
Siblings Peter and Sophie are relatively new to the show, having joined in 2018. The two crack jokes and make each other and viewers laugh with their views on the week's TV. Sophie works as a window dresser and Pete works in insurance.
