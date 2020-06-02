﻿
9 Photos | Film

9 surprising facts about the Kardashian kids you may not have known

Keeping Up with the Kardashians is now on Netflix!

9 surprising facts about the Kardashian kids you may not have known
9 surprising facts about the Kardashian kids you may not have known

Francesca Shillcock
north-ballet
Photo: © Getty Images
The Kardashian family is arguably one of the most famous dynasties on the planet. Kourtney, Kim, Khloe, Rob, Kendall and Kylie have all lived their lives on TV through their popular reality show Keeping Up with the Kardashians (which FYI is now available to binge on Netflix!) making them all mega-famous stars.

Over the years, the Kardashian/Jenner kids have since raised their own families, welcoming a number of kids that are now in the public eye, too. But as much as we think we know a lot about their families, there are some interesting facts about the mini-Kardashians that you may not have known before. Click through the gallery to find out…

 

North West is a keen dancer

Eldest child of Kim and Kanye, North West is obviously keen to follow in her dad's performer footsteps as the little girl loves dancing. Back in 2015, North, or Nori as she's affectionately known to her family, was pictured with her mum and cousin Penelope walking into her ballet class when she famously quipped: "I said no pictures!" More recently, the six-year-old has been dancing along to some tunes on her mum's Tik Tok. A star in the making!

kourtney-penelope
Photo: © Getty Images
Penelope's middle name is Scotland

Nope, we didn't know this either. Kourtney's middle child and only daughter's full name is Penelope Scotland Disick. It was reported that Scotland was a nod to her father's name, Scott, but according to E! the couple simply thought it was cute.

mason-reign
Photo: © Instagram
3/9

Mason and Reign share a birthday

December is no doubt a busy month for Kourtney and co. Her eldest, Mason, was born back in 2009 on 14 December, and five years later, her youngest son Reign Aston was born on the very same day!

khloe-true
Photo: © Instagram
True Thompson was named after a distant relative

Khloe Kardashian has one daughter, True, with ex-partner Tristan Thompson. Shortly after True's birth back in April 2018, grandmother and Kardashian momager, Kris Jenner, revealed that True was named after a distant relative. "I'm so excited to welcome my precious little granddaughter True!!! FUN FACT… my Grandfather's name on my Dad's side was True Otis Houghton….my real Dad's name was Robert True Houghton…so I am so excited Khloe named her daughter True!!!" she wrote on social media.

kim-and-kids
Photo: © Instagram
Kim and Kanye were offered a lot of money for their kid's first picture

It's no wonder that due to how famous they are, plenty of media outlets were wanting to buy the first images of Kim's babies soon after they were born. North's picture was shared on Kris Jenner's talk show, and Saint's was released on social media – despite Kim and Kanye being offered over $2 million for snaps.

saint
Photo: © Instagram
Saint's name has caused some confusion

Much like all the Kardashian kids, Saint has a unique name. But shortly after he was born, there was lots of confusion on the pronunciation of his name. Given Kim posted the picture on Instagram including his name written in the caption, many were left wondering how to say it. It was reported that due to Kim and Kanye's love for all things French, their son's name was actually to be pronounced the French way, like 'San'. However, Kim's mum Kris seemingly put the issue to bed when chatting to an E! reporter on a red carpet event, and set the record straight – it's Saint (Say-nt) after all!

kylie-stormi
Photo: © Instagram
Stormi's birth broke a record

When Kylie Jenner gave birth to her daughter Stormi back in February 2018, the reality star hadn't yet officially announced she was due to become a mother to the world. The 22-year-old and her rapper boyfriend Travis Scott released a mini-documentary style video on their YouTube revealing their happy news. Kylie then posted a picture of Stormi on her Instagram, which eventually racked up 15 million likes – beating a record in the process for most liked picture on Instagram!

kims-kids-not-spoiled
Photo: © Instagram
The West kids are not as spoiled as you might think

Kim and Kanye are obviously very down-to-earth parents. Despite having millions of dollars in the bank, not only due to Kim's reality career but thanks to husband Kanye's career in music, as parents they don't want to give their kids handouts. Kim has spoken openly about wanting to teach her children the value of money, telling E! News: "I worry about giving my kids too much. We don’t do gifts. They have to really earn it. But we talk about it all the time, about not getting too much and just trying to be as grounded and well-rounded as possible."

mason
Photo: © Instagram
Mason's birth was televised

Kourtney was the first Kardashian sibling to give birth and wanted to do so in a unique way. Back in 2009, she welcomed her son Mason with then-boyfriend Scott Disick and the whole thing was televised, including Kourtney taking matters into her own hands (literally) and aiding Mason's birth!

