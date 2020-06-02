9 surprising facts about the Kardashian kids you may not have known

The Kardashian family is arguably one of the most famous dynasties on the planet. Kourtney, Kim, Khloe, Rob, Kendall and Kylie have all lived their lives on TV through their popular reality show Keeping Up with the Kardashians (which FYI is now available to binge on Netflix!) making them all mega-famous stars.
Over the years, the Kardashian/Jenner kids have since raised their own families, welcoming a number of kids that are now in the public eye, too. But as much as we think we know a lot about their families, there are some interesting facts about the mini-Kardashians that you may not have known before. Click through the gallery to find out…
North West is a keen dancer
Eldest child of Kim and Kanye, North West is obviously keen to follow in her dad's performer footsteps as the little girl loves dancing. Back in 2015, North, or Nori as she's affectionately known to her family, was pictured with her mum and cousin Penelope walking into her ballet class when she famously quipped: "I said no pictures!" More recently, the six-year-old has been dancing along to some tunes on her mum's Tik Tok. A star in the making!
