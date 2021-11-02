See the real-life families of the cast of Succession

Brian Cox
Scottish actor Brian Cox leads the cast as the head of the Roy family, Logan Roy. Like his character, the Emmy award-winning actor has been married several times. He tied the knot for the first time at the age of 21 to fellow actor Caroline Burt. While together, the couple welcomed two children, Margaret and Alan, the latter of whom followed in Brian's footsteps and has become an actor too. They divorced in 1986 after 20 years of marriage.
The 75-year-old star wed his second wife, German-born actress Nicole Ansari, in 2002. At 52, she is more than 20 years younger than her husband. Together, they share two teenage sons, Orson and Torin and currently reside in New York City.
