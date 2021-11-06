﻿
Anita Rani and husband: see inside their sweet relationship here

The pair have been married for over ten years

Francesca Shillcock
After meeting as youngsters through mutual friends, Britain by Beach presenter Anita Rani and her partner Bhupi Rehal, who runs a tech company, tied the knot in a lavish three-day traditional Sikh ceremony over ten years ago. And it seems the couple have been the picture of marital bliss ever since.

MORE: Anita Rani talks life in lockdown and support she received after revealing her miscarriage

Anita has spoken openly in the past about how the support of her husband has kept her going during times of hardship, including when she claimed Mount Kilimanjaro for Comic Relief in 2019. So it seems the husband and wife are each other's biggest fans – what more could you want? The former Strictly Come Dancing star often posts sweet pictures of the two of them together on social media, click through the gallery to take a look at their cutest moments...

Loading the player...
WATCH: Anita Rani shows off stunning short hair transformation

Photo: © Instagram
Anita Rani's husband's birthday

To celebrate Bhupi's 40th birthday back in May, Anita posted a series of sweet pictures of the couple enjoying a romantic dinner together, while posing up a storm of course.

Keep clicking for more photos...!

Photo: © Instagram
Anita Rani and husband in lockdown

These two certainly know how to keep themselves entertained in lockdown. Anita posted this funny video on her Instagram of the pair enjoying a 'light sabre' match complete with sticks. Anita joked she let her husband win.

MORE: Anita Rani reveals her hopes for having Kate and Meghan on Countryfile

Photo: © Instagram
Anita Rani and husband celebrating Lohri festival

At the beginning of the year, the couple were enjoying celebrating Lohri, a popular winter Punjabi festival with family and friends and can be seen dancing around a fire in this cute clip from the year before. Anita wrote in the caption: "Here's me and my lad dancing around the fire last year. Does anyone know the significance of the mooli? And yes I am wearing @airforce1nike with a silk saree."

Photo: © Instagram
Anita Rani and husband's trip to India

Anita Rani and Bhupi took a trip to India at the end of last year and, judging by their pictures, it looked incredible! The husband and wife enjoyed exploring many hidden gems and seeing amazing sights on their trip.

Photo: © Instagram
Anita Rani and husband's trip to India

Here the couple took a trip to The Sculpture Park in Jaipur. Anita and Bhupi marvelled at the beautiful landscape and also enjoyed a tour of the park. A wonderful way to experience art. If you’re in #jaipur don't miss it.

Photo: © Instagram
Anita Rani and husband's trip to India

The couple also headed to Delhi on their travels and posed for this sweet photograph. "Hello hello from the motherland. Adventure with the lad," captioned Anita.

Photo: © Instagram
Anita Rani and husband's birthday celebrations

For Bhupi's birthday last year, Anita couldn't help but gush about her hubby in another cute upload on Instagram. The couple can be seen in this gorgeous selfie as Anita wrote loving: "Happy birthday to this handsome devil. The best human I know." Cute!

