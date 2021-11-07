See the cast of Yellowstone and their real-life families

﻿
Season four of Yellowstone is here!

Eve Crosbie
Kevin Costner

Kevin Costner leads the series as family man John Dutton, who heads up the Yellowstone Ranch. In real life, Kevin is something of a family man himself and is both a father and a grandfather! The 66-year-old has been married twice over his lifetime. He got hitched for the first time in 1975 when he was still in college to fellow student Cindy Silva. While together, they welcomed three children: daughters Annie and Lily and son Joe. All three are now in their thirties and have children of their own.

MORE: Kevin Costner gives his daughter away during beautiful country wedding

They divorced in 1994 after 16 years of marriage, and in 1996, Kevin fathered another son named Liam with Bridget Rooney, with whom he had a brief relationship. In 2004, Kevin married for a second time to model and handbag designer Christine Baumgartner. They have three children, sons Cayden and Hayes and daughter Grace. 

Luke Grimes

Luke Grimes, who is also known for his roles in Fifty Shades of Grey and American Sniper, plays the youngest of the Dutton sons, Kayce Dutton. When he's not filming, he can be found at his home nearby in Montana with his Brazilian model wife Bianca Rodrigues Grimes. The couple have been married since 2018, meaning this year they will celebrate four happy years together.

Kelly Reilly

Kelly Reilly stars as Beth Dutton on the series. The English-born actress is very private about her life away from the cameras so details about her family life are far and few between. However, it is known that she was previously engaged to fellow actor Jonah Lotan back in the noughties. They split sometime in 2009, and she went on to marry financier Kyle Baugher in 2012.

Wes Bentley

Jamie Dutton is played by actor Wes Bentley, who is also known for his movie roles, including American Beauty, Hunger Games and Mission Impossible: Fallout. The 43-year-old actor has been married to producer Jacqui Swedberg since 2010. The couple welcomed their first child together, a son, later the same year and became a family of four with the arrival of their daughter in 2014.

MORE: Yellowstone spin-off Y:1883: everything we know so far 

Cole Hauser

Cole Hauser plays fan favorite Rip Wheeler, the ranch foreman at Yellowstone. The actor is well-known for his roles in titles such as ER, Good Will Hunting, and 2 Fast 2 Furious and has been with his wife Cynthia Daniel for 15 years. Cynthia is an actress too and is best known for playing Elizabeth Wakefield in Sweet Valley High. The couple are proud parents of three children: 17-year-old Ryland, 13-year-old Colt and Steely Rose, nine.

Kelsey Asbille

Playing Kayce's wife Monica is Kelsey Asbille. The actress has been dating British actor William Moseley - who played Peter in The Chronicles of Narnia - since 2012. The actress has remained tight-lipped about her relationship but did reveal to Marie Claire back in 2018 that William once gifted her a "beautiful" piece of art depicting the full moon over Half Dome in Yosemite, for her birthday.

Josh Holloway

Josh Holloway plays Roarke Morris. He has been married to his wife Yessica Kumala since 2004 after Josh proposed after shooting for the pilot of Lost wrapped. They married later that same year and have two children.

