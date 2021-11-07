See the cast of Yellowstone and their real-life families

Kevin Costner
Kevin Costner leads the series as family man John Dutton, who heads up the Yellowstone Ranch. In real life, Kevin is something of a family man himself and is both a father and a grandfather! The 66-year-old has been married twice over his lifetime. He got hitched for the first time in 1975 when he was still in college to fellow student Cindy Silva. While together, they welcomed three children: daughters Annie and Lily and son Joe. All three are now in their thirties and have children of their own.
They divorced in 1994 after 16 years of marriage, and in 1996, Kevin fathered another son named Liam with Bridget Rooney, with whom he had a brief relationship. In 2004, Kevin married for a second time to model and handbag designer Christine Baumgartner. They have three children, sons Cayden and Hayes and daughter Grace.
