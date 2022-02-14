﻿
7 Photos | Film

Hottest celebrity couples at the Super Bowl 2022 - Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck and more

Find out which stars attended the game

Hottest celebrity couples at the Super Bowl 2022 - Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck and more
You're reading

Hottest celebrity couples at the Super Bowl 2022 - Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck and more

1/7
Next

Astonishing Celebrity Super Bowl 2022 Parties: Gwen Stefani, Chrissy Teigen, Nick Jonas and more
Hottest celebrity couples at the Super Bowl 2022 - Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck and more
1/7

Not only is the Super Bowl a once a year spectacle that attracts football fans from across the globe, it has also become the perfect date night event for the biggest stars. Take a look at some of the hottest celebrity couples that turned up at the SoFi Stadium to cheer on their favourite teams.

MORE: All the biggest moments from Super Bowl 2022 - LIVE UPDATES

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck were among those snapped at the game on Sunday.

The couple, who reunited last year after seventeen years apart, were seen enjoying the game from the sidelines. 

Loading the player...
2/7

WATCH: The trailer for the Super Bowl Halftime show

Hottest celebrity couples at the Super Bowl 2022 - Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck and more
Photo: © Getty Images
3/7

Justin and Hailey Bieber 

Canadian singer Justin Bieber and his wife Hailey were also in attendance at the 56th Super Bowl game.

The couple, who married in 2018, attended the game alongside Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker. 

Hottest celebrity couples at the Super Bowl 2022 - Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck and more
4/7

Heidi Klum and Tom Kaulitz

Heidi Klum and her husband Tom Kaulitz were all smiles when they attended the SoFi stadium on Sunday. 

MORE: Super Bowl 2022 players' homes: Matthew Stafford, Joe Burrow + more

MORE: Who is Cincinnati Bengals' quarterback Joe Burrow dating? All we know

The couple, who married in 2019, couldn't have looked happier as they danced together while waiting for the match to start in a video shared by the model to her Instagram stories. They even embraced in a few kisses as they swayed to the music. So adorable!

Hottest celebrity couples at the Super Bowl 2022 - Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck and more
Photo: © Getty Images
5/7

Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker 

Model Kendall Jenner and her professional basketball player boyfriend Devin Booker turned up to show their support from the sidelines on Sunday.

The pair have been linked since April 2020 but made their relationship Instagram official in February 2021.

Hottest celebrity couples at the Super Bowl 2022 - Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck and more
Photo: © Getty Images
6/7

Ellen DeGeneres and Portia de Rossi 

Television host Ellen DeGeneres and her wife, actress Portia de Rossi, were spotted enjoying the game in the stands on Sunday.

MORE: Who is LA Rams' Odell Beckham Jr.'s girlfriend Lauren Wood?

Ellen announced her attendance on Twitter, writing: "Here we GO #SuperBowl." 

Hottest celebrity couples at the Super Bowl 2022 - Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck and more
7/7

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom

Singer Katy Perry and her husband Orlando Bloom were captured in Kate Hudson's Instagram Stories while watching Sunday's Super Bowl. The couple were seen standing behind Kate, who attended the game with her son, Ryder.

© HELLO! Total or partial reproduction of this article and its photographs is prohibited, regardless of links or credits.

More about:

You might like...

You're on HELLO!'s global site. Click to return to HELLO! India Go back