Amazon sale: 10 celebrity-approved beauty buys to snap up right now

Kate Middleton's beauty secret

Emma Hardie Moringa Cleansing Balm with Cleansing Cloth, was £47 now £35.25, Amazon

As much as we love luxury skincare we also truly appreciate a royal beauty buy that's a bit more budget friendly! Kate Middleton's ultimate beauty hack is a simple muslin face cloth, and according her wedding day makeup artist Arabella Preston it's one of the best ways to cleanse your skin. This is a great deal because you get the uber luxe Emma Hardie set for a whole lot less.

Kim Kardashian's drugstore fave

Kim Kardashian has previously admitted she's a big fan of Olay moisturiser, tweeting about the Olay Regenerist Whip: "SPF is a non-negotiable in my daytime skincare routine, but I also need my makeup to look flawless. I finally found a moisturizer that I cannot live without and is perfect for under my makeup."

Olay Regenerist Whip, was £34.99, now £18.60, Amazon

Amanda Holden's face mist

Elemis Pro-Collagen Rose Hydro-Mist, was £43 now £31, Amazon

Yes, Amanda's go-to face mist, Elemis Pro-Collagen Rose Hydro Mist, is in the sale! The star told HELLO!: "With my early morning starts for radio my makeup can sometimes dry out by the end of the day so I like to keep this hydrating mist handy in my bag to refresh my makeup and give my skin a little boost."

Jennifer Aniston's collagen supplement

Vital Proteins Collagen Peptides, was £34.06 now £31.99, Amazon

Naomie Harris' organic beauty

The Organic Pharmacy Antioxidant Face Cream, was £59 now £34.99, Amazon

Naomie Harris is a big fan of organic beauty products and brands, and one of her go-tos is The Organic Pharmacy. If you, too, love to shop organic like the No Time to Die star you're in luck - you can pick up signature products from The Organic Pharmacy on sale on Amazon, like the lush antioxidant face cream which is now over 40% off.

Mrs Hinch's hair protector

Schwarzkopf got2b Guardian Angel Heat Protection Spray, was £4.99 now £4.55, Amazon

Mrs Hinch, aka Sophie Hinchliffe, may be known as a clearing influencer today, but she was a former hairdresser and often imparts her hair care knowledge to her millions of Instagram fans. To keep her long blonde hair so healthy and shiny, Mrs Hinch revealed one of the go-to products in her beauty basket is a heat protection spray - perfect if you're forever styling your hair.

Sarah Jessica Parker's perfume

Sarah Jessica Parker NYC Eau De Parfum, 100 ml, was £39 now £14.95, Amazon

Who doesn't secretly wish they could be a part of Sex and the City? If you want to emulate Carrie Bradshaw actress Sarah Jessica Parker, then all you need to do is pick up one of her many perfumes. Travel to glamourous New York City in an instant with Sarah Jessica Parker NYC Eau De Parfum, an enticing mix of floral, fruity and woodsy notes.

Meghan Markle's mascara

Maybelline Lash Sensational Luscious Mascara, was £9.99 now £5.50, Amazon

The Duchess of Sussex has a least two mascaras she loves in her makeup bag - Diorshow Iconic mascara (£29) and Maybelline Lash Sensational, which retails for just £9.99. Even better, you can pick up Meghan's Maybelline favourite for even less right now - it's 45% off on Amazon!

Jennifer Lopez's anti-wrinkle cream

StriVectin Intensive Eye Concentrate For Wrinkles Plus, was £58 now £36.20, Amazon

Anyone else wonder how Jennifer Lopez looks EXACTLY the same as she did in the early noughties? Well, we can't be sure but we do know she's a fan of Strivectin's wrinkle-busting eye cream...

Kylie Jenner's skin plumper

Nip+Fab Dragons Blood Fix Serum Extreme, was £22.95 now £14, Amazon

Kylie Jenner has her own skincare line, Kylie Skin, but she has also revealed that she's a big fan of Nip+Fab Dragon's Blood Fix serum. The beauty mogul and reality TV star has used the serum as a base in the morning before putting on her foundation.

