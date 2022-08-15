Jennifer Aniston swears by this £14 skincare saviour for blemish-free skin

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

One of Hollywood's best-loved beauty icons, when Jennifer Aniston talks skincare, we listen.

Revered for her ever-youthful and radiant complexion, the Friends star uses a balanced blend of high-end and drugstore products to maintain her gorgeous, glowing skin – and it turns out that one of them is just £14.90.

WATCH: Jennifer Aniston films health hack

Speaking about her skincare regime, Jennifer previously told Elle that she's just as prone to blemishes as the rest of us, though it might seem hard to believe.

Explaining how she combats signs of acne, Jennifer said:

Mario Badescu Drying Lotion, £14.90 / $18.04, Amazon

"First I roll my eyes and get annoyed, and usually I will put some sort of a drying lotion on. I don't pick it, although I used to. Mario Badescu has a great drying lotion that I used for years and years."

A popular solution, Jen's favourite pimple-zapping lotion has become a cult beauty fave, and she's not the only celeb that uses it. Kylie Jenner, Drew Barrymore, and more are also fans.

Renowned for its ability to help dry up surface blemishes overnight, Mario Badescu's formula combines Salicylic Acid, Sulfur, and Zinc Oxide, to help draw impurities from the skin while you sleep.

Easy to use, after cleansing and toning your skin at night, simply dip a cotton swab into the pink sediment at the bottom of the bottle and dab it directly onto the surface blemish, making sure not to rub in or apply to broken skin. After that, all you'll need to do is let the solution dry and rinse it off in the morning.

The actress never fails to sport a flawless complexion

One of Amazon's most popular beauty buys, it's even received over 20,000 five-star ratings as well as endless glowing reviews.

One reads:

"I've suffered with acne since being a teen and tried EVERY lotion and potion out there. This is the only thing that stops my spots becoming the massive mountains they do naturally. Dries them out without making my skin peel and minimises them quickly. If you have adult acne (or any acne) I'd highly recommend you try this."

Meanwhile, a second customer wrote:

"This is amazing at drying up and drawing out spots. Nothing is a miracle cure but this is the best I've found and I've tried A LOT of products to get rid of pimples and spots."

