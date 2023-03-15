This Amazon beard care set has 33k 5-star reviews - and it's 50% off right now

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Beards are so on trend right now, and when it comes to keeping beards looking healthy without spending a fortune, Amazon deals are a great place to start.

There are so many great choices, but after taking a look at the best deals, we’ve trimmed them down (get it?) to three beard care sets that fans are loving and are discounted right now.

Best Amazon beard care deal

At the top of our list is the Fulllight Beard Kit, which has notched up over 33,000 5-star reviews and is currently 50% off making it a real bargain coming in at just $17.

Fulllight beard care set, $17 / £18 (WAS $34), Amazon

This Amazon beard care set comes with everything proud beard owners will need, from tools like a boar’s hair brush and trimming scissors, to beard shampoo, balm, and three softening and smoothing beard oils. One verified shopper bought just one - and it was so popular they ended up having to buy more. “

Bought this for my hubby as a birthday gift,” said a verified Amazon customer. “He loves it. Caught my 18-year-old son using it too cause he loves the way it makes his beard feel soft and loves the scent. So I ended up buying another one for him. I would definitely purchase again.”

Tame the Wild on sale

Tame the Wild beard care set, $34.99 (WAS $39.99), Amazon

Meanwhile, another Amazon beard care set with an impressive 4.6 out of five rating is the premium kit from Tame the Wild. The set is smaller but stands out for it's natural ingredients, with jojoba-infused beard oil, orange walnut beard soap and beeswax beard balm. Plus there's a brush, comb and a stylish travel case to store it all in.

Shea Moisture on sale

Shea Moisture beard care set, $24.99 (WAS $39.99), Amazon

Formulated with men of color in mind, Shea Moisture’s popular beard care set, which has a 4.7-star average, is also on sale on Amazon! There are four products included – Beard Wash, Beard Balm, Beard Oil, Beard Conditioner – and all are made from nourishing shea butter and maracuja oil.

