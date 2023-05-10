Eva Mendes goes au naturel with makeup-free selfie at her home with Ryan Gosling

Envy may be one of the seven deadly sins, but when it comes to Eva Mendes, we can’t help it. Not only is the actress married to Barbie star Ryan Gosling, but she also has the ultimate beauty routine - and we want to know all her secrets.

The mother-of-two took to social media to share a host of radiant, makeup-free selfies as she shared the sweetest moment with her pet Doberman Lucho. The 49-year-old showed off her flawless sun-kissed complexion as she planted a kiss on her pup’s face. The twosome kicked back and relaxed in the garden of Eva and her husband Ryan Gosling’s Californian home.

WATCH: Eva Mendes reveals hers and Ryan Gosling's secret family treasures

Eva wore her chocolate locks tied back in girlish braids and held into place by a navy baseball cap with white text that read ‘Los Angeles.’ A pair of thin silver hoops peeked out from under her brunette hair, yet all eyes remained on her ageless appearance.

A cream leather bag was strapped across her front and partially covered from the camera by lovely Lucho who appeared in great spirits while basking in the Los Angeles sun.

The star shared the wholesome series of selfies via Instagram, captioning the snaps: “Sunday is Mucho Lucho Love Day.”

Fans adored Eva’s display of affection for her dog, rushing to her comments to voice their gushing thoughts. “Every day is Mucho Lucho Love Day,” wrote PETA, while another user noted: “Awwwwww!!! Is that a fawn Doberman? So sweet.”

Eva and Ryan may be keen to keep their personal life out of the public eye, but the former is an avid social media poster, and every now and then fans get a glimpse of their life at home.

© Rex Images Eva Mendes and Ryan Gosling making a rare appearance at 'The Place Beyond The Pines' film premiere

Such was the case last month, when the actress and her family celebrated Easter Sunday. Eva and Ryan have two daughters together, Esmeralda Amada, 8, and Amada Lee, 6. Though neither have ever confirmed that they have married – the mother-of-two will however occasionally call Ryan her husband – they have been together since 2011.

© Moviestore/REX/Shutterstock Ryan Gosling and Eva Mendes co-starred in The Place Beyond The Pines in 2012

The Hitch star took to Instagram following the holiday weekend to share photos from her family's Easter spent at home.

© Getty The couple share two daughters

The slew of snapshots see her taking on a variety of roles, from vintage truck driver, to dog lover, and even unicorn sculpture owner, all of which she listed in her caption.

DETAILS: Eva Mendes shares glimpse of home life with Ryan Gosling in pictures with rarely-seen family members

In the first two photos she drives a bright, aqua blue vintage truck on her driveway, her Spanish-style home towering in the background.

Keep up with the latest celebrity stories Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter and get them delivered straight to your inbox.