Gwen Stefani's three sons beam in first photo alongside family's new baby

Gwen Stefani's children are currently reveling in a fun-filled trip to London and on Wednesday, their dad, Gavin Rossdale, revealed they've been introduced to the newest member of the family.

The Bush frontman took to Instagram with a rare photo of Kingston, 17, Zuma, 14, and Apollo, nine, alongside their stepsister, Daisy Lowe, who has just had her first baby.

Gavin and his children were joined by Daisy's fiancé, Jordan Saul, and their bundle of joy, Ivy Love, who was tucked up in a stroller.

The father-of-four wrote a heartfelt message alongside the group photo which read: "Happy fathers day to me and all the great and present dads out there who simply do their best.

"There’s no manual there’s no right way but when all your kids are people you wanna hang out with I'd say you’re on the right path.

"This is my lot and they make my heart sing and feel like I got something right plus the excellent @jordanjaysaul and of course our newest addition -princess ivy chilling and undercover.

"And the sweetest boy Apollo - who is not on social media so he gets his own shout out for being the greatest kid I know. I love these kids more than life itself."

When did Gavin Rossdale become a grandfather?

His emotional message and the first public photo with his grandchild - who was born in April 2023 - was met with delight from fans who commented: "Beautiful photo, beautiful words, beautiful family. Thank you Gavin for being such a great example of what a father should be. Best Dad Ever," and, "And they want to hang out with you too. So yeah, you're doing pretty OK. What a lovely bunch."

The boys appear to be having a great time in their dad's home country, and Gwen confirmed this during an interview on UK TV.

The singer appeared on the British morning talk show, Lorraine, on Tuesday to promote her new single, 'True Babe', and spoke about her sons' latest adventure and also shared their reactions to having a famous mom.

When host, Lorraine Kelly, asked if her boys think that they have the "coolest mother in the world", Gwen jokingly replied: "Yeah they do, actually. No, I'm just joking! "Absolutely not. They're just like, 'That's my mom,' and they love me and I love them," she said, before revealing that she accompanied them on a visit to Primrose Hill.

"They are here actually, right now," said Gwen, who was married to Gavin from 2002 until 2016. "I saw them over in Primrose Hill in the park and they're having so much fun and they're like, 'Wow, we're in London!'

"It's been so long since we've all been here, with the pandemic and everything going on. It feels like time just fast-forwarded."Gwen and Gavin are successfully co-parenting their children, but it's not always been easy.

Gavin Rossdale talks co-parenting with Gwen Stefani

Appearing on the "Not So Hollywood" podcast with host Adrianna Costa, Gavin recently shared new details of what their dynamic is like as parents, and how the boys' stepfather, Blake Shelton, fits in.

"I think you can go one of two ways," he said. "You can either do everything together and really co-parent, and see how it goes. Or you can just parent. I think we just 'parent'.

"We're really different people, I don't think there's much similarity in the way we bring them up."

Gavin - who lives in Malibu - continued: "I think that gives them an incredible perspective to then choose which pieces of those two lives they'd really like to inherit and move on with, and which part comes out of the whole process.

"Because that's what's important, is to give them a wide view of things. We definitely have some particularly opposing views and it'd be really helpful for them to make their own minds, as they should, as individuals."

He added: "I just know that wherever they are, in whichever house they are, they're loved and supported. And that's really what it comes down to, trying to help them realize what they want."

