Salma Hayek puts endless legs on display in low-cut swimsuit – see photo

Salma Hayek's vacation day snapshots couldn't look more lavish, with her millions of social media followers frequently raving over her summer-friendly photos.

The actress, 56, went for bold in black with her latest effort, posting on Instagram a snap of herself soaking up some sun while sipping on coffee.

She was seen wearing a black one-piece swimsuit which fit her like a glove and featured a low-cut V neckline. Salma also donned a straw hat, a pair of sunglasses, and high heels for her sun-soaked snap.

© Instagram Salma rocked a black swimsuit in her latest vacation photo

"Who likes coffee?" she simply captioned her shot, with Sharon Stone responding in the comments: "You are a hot cup of Java lady," and Zoe Saldaña writing: "I need to get me a pair of coffee Mugs like yours."

Many fans simply left flame and heart emojis, with responses like: "So beautiful!" and: "Gorgeous Salma," while a third quipped: "I don't think anyone noticed the cup of coffee."

The Oscar-nominated actress delighted fans with several other glimpses of her recent vacation to Mexico, including a pair of other swimsuit photos that turned a few heads.

© Instagram The actress' Mexican vacay has been nothing short of magical

In one, she sat beside the crystal clear water after a swim while sipping on a margarita, drenched in her highlighter blue Gucci swimsuit. "Margaritas taste better in Mexico," she'd captioned her photo.

In another, while sipping on a tropical drink (there's a trend here somewhere), she displayed her statuesque frame while posing beside her pool in one of her favorite bikinis, a magenta two-piece, with a sheer cover-up.

© Instagram The constant stream of pictures is proof!

The Black Mirror star is keenly aware that her many social media followers most often respond to her swimsuit photos, referencing the idea when she posted a tribute on National Bikini Day earlier last month wearing a, of course, patterned string bikini, bearing striking art work.

"Happy #NationalBikiniDay! Can you believe the bikini has only been around for 77 years?! Let's hope they don't ban them too," she wrote playfully.

© Instagram The star attributes her toned physique to a quick but intense workout

From the same shoot, she followed it up with a video of herself confidently swimming laps through an indoor pool surrounded by marbled columns and greenery.

Salma celebrated hitting a whopping 25 million followers on Instagram, and wrote alongside her clip: "I can't believe it, 25 million followers! Thank you soo soo much to every single one of you.

"Seeing as you all like my bikini pictures the most, here's a bikini work out for you all. I hate exercising – but I love to celebrate good moments dancing in the water. I am genuinely moved and grateful for all your love & support."

In an interview with The Mirror in 2021, Salma admitted that given her hectic schedule, it's often hard finding the time to exercise. But she has a solution.

© Instagram "You are sore the next day but when you are doing it you don't feel it," she said of her exercise regimen

The secret to her beach body? "I like yoga and invented an exercise routine that is five minutes and works my entire body. You are sore the next day but when you are doing it you don't feel it."

