Louise Redknapp blows fans away as she unveils incredible transformation

Louise Redknapp has decided to switch things up as the former Eternal singer opted for a hair transformation, and it's safe to safe that she looks absolutely spellbinding!

Louise showed off her new bright blonde locks as she rocked an alternative style, wearing it in tresses as it ran down her past her shoulders, with Louise adopting a sultry pose for the camera. Another photo saw her running her hands through her new 'do as she showed off the bold new colouring. Her T-shirt also commanded attention, featuring a cast of alien characters surrounded by flying saucers.

In her caption, she shared: "A little hair change ready for a new season, it's always good to mix it up @tomsmithhd @billicurrie always amazing tee…… @healbyandrewlethbridge."

Her followers were quick to react to the star's bold new look, with many commending the star for the change. "Louise is brave, adventurous, independent. She can afford to dare everything," one enthused.

Louise showed off her new style

A second posted: "Wow you look amazing, and smart t-shirt by the way," while a third shared: "A slight change @louiseredknapp but keeping the summer colour with a rocking t-shirt."

A fourth penned: "I've just mine similar and asked for Shaggy, Boho, no fuss it feels freeing! Loving your alternative look," while a fifth added: "Stunning photos Louise and you look absolutely gorgeous as always and I love your hair and I hope you have a fantastic weekend my friend."

© Instagram Louise is known for some fashionable looks

Her photos come just weeks after she penned an emotional message to her eldest son, Charley, who is currently studying at the University of Arizona in the United States.

As he turned 19, Louise sweetly wrote: "Happy 19th Birthday Chaz @charley_redknapp [red love heart emoji] I’m unbelievably proud of you and everything you’ve achieved so far, enjoy everything that is coming your way! Carry on doing what you’re doing and I’ll be with you every step of the way. Love you so much Mum xxx."

The star's hair is now considerably shorter

The update sparked a number of comments from friends and fans who couldn't believe how quickly he had grown up. "It's freaky how grown up he is! I feel like it was only a couple of years ago we were watching your size zero docu and he was so little in it!" one fan wrote.

A second added: "I remember sitting next to you in a restaurant in Portals when he was a toddler! X." Meanwhile, a third penned: "You don't look old enough to have a 19-year-old! What are your secrets?" alongside a red love heart emoji.