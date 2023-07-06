Kate Hudson's 'plumped up' appearance sends fans into a tailspin - see stunning new look

Kate Hudson knows how to make a style statement and pulled out all the stops for her latest appearance at Paris Fashion Week.

The Knives Out actress stepped out with her fiance, Danny Fujikawa, at the Giorgio Armani Privé fashion show and fans couldn't get enough of her appearance.

Kate wowed in a black bandeau and matching floor-length skirt which highlighted her gym-toned physique.

She shared photos of her look on Instagram and praised her glam squad for her look.

Kate was radiant with an envy-inducing complexion and a perfectly plumped-up pout which she drew attention to in her caption. "Loved this look," she wrote. "Love the hair and makeup. @cgonzalezbeauty did the most gorgeous skin! Plumped my lips to a size I had a lot of fun with for the night and glowed me out.

"Thank you. @petergrayhair snatched this happy pony and @sophielopez always styling her heart out with of course @giorgioarmani and @boucheron for the jewels. Thank you glam team. Such fun."

Fans commented: "Absolutely stuuuuunnnnnig," and, "Wow Stunning. Beautiful woman," and there were endless strings of on-fire emojis.

© Instagram Kate's fans loved her daring denim skirt she wore in Paris

Kate, 44, and Danny, 37, are enjoying their time in the French capital and she's documented their adventure on social media, much to the delight of their fans.

Away from the red carpet, Kate continued to dress to impress with her followers tripping over themselves to get their hands on one particular item from her wardrobe.

© Instagram Kate and Danny are enjoying Paris

After sharing a video of herself marching across a regal bridge before pausing to point out the iconic Eiffel Tower looming in the background, she was inundated with comments asking her about her stylish denim maxi skirt which featured a bold thigh-high split running down the center.

She had teamed her statement garment with a simple white camisole, an oversized navy cardigan and a pair of tan heeled boots.

© Getty Kate looks so much like her mom Goldie Hawn

"Where is your skirt from?" asked one, while a second added: "I love your skirt," and a third wrote: "That jean skirt is amazing."

Kate's fans also took the opportunity to ask about her nuptials and whether she'd made any wedding plans with her fiance. While she didn't address it on Instagram, she did recently share an update while wishing Danny a happy birthday.

© Getty Danny and Kate got engaged in September 2021

Alongside a carousel of heartwarming family photos, Kate said: "Happiest Birthday to my love, my partner, my man! I'm so grateful we shacked up together, had a baby and decided to be married… When we have time to plan it."

The couple share daughter, Rani, four, and Kate is also a mom to Ryder, 19, and Bellamy, 11.