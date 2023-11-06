Competition! Win a beauty advent calendar worth hundreds of pounds

The Christmas countdown is on! To celebrate World Kindness Day, we're giving 20 lucky HELLO! readers the chance to each win one of the below advent calendars. Entries close on Sunday 12 November at 11.59pm.

From L'Occitane's beauty advent calendar that's jam-packed with cult products to the Jo Loves offering that's perfect for fragrance fans, enter below for your chance to get your hands on a beauty calendar that's worth hundreds of pounds...

Baylis & Harding

© Baylis & Harding

You can’t buy this and there have only been 100 produced, making it an extra-special prize to win. It contains 24 Baylis & Harding bath and body treats, including bubbles and body milks for a pre-party pamper.

Baylis & Harding Luxury 24 Days Of Beauty Advent Calendar. See prize entry panel.

The Body Shop

With a gorgeous Christmas scene on top, this calendar could be reused each year –just be careful opening each box. It contains 25 treats for a head-to-toe pamper, including bodycare, skincare and haircare favourites.

The Body Shop The Ultimate Advent of Wonders, £145. Visit thebodyshop.com.

Jo Loves

© Jo Loves

Fragrance fans rejoice: Jo Loves brings back its much-loved calendar, bursting with treats including candles, body wash and the brand’s signature fragrance paintbrushes. If that’s not enough to tempt you, it also contains five exclusive Jo Loves x Warner House baubles.

Jo Loves Advent Calendar, £365. Visit joloves.com.

Glossybox

© Glossybox

From haircare by Colour Wow to fragrance by Floral Street, this year’s Glossybox offering is incredibly generous. With 17 full sizes and 11 deluxe minis, it’s sure to add extra sparkle to the festive season.

Glossybox Feel The Magic Advent Calendar, from £70. Visit glossybox.co.uk.

No7

© No7

The perfect choice if you’re looking to give yourself the gift of a radiant complexion at Christmas (and beyond), this is a skincare lover’s dream. Behind its doors, you’ll find everything you need for a healthy glow.

No7 Protect & Perfect 25 Days of Beauty Advent Calendar, £54.95. From boots.com.

Liz Earle

© Liz Earle

Calling all botanical beauty enthusiasts: if you’re already a fan of this cult brand, known for its much-loved classics including the Cleanse & Polish, then this is a great way to discover more skin-nourishing favourites

Liz Earle 12 Days of Liz Earle Beauty Advent Calendar, £75. From boots.com.

The White Company

© The White Company

Inject a little indulgence into the festive season with The White Company’s 2023 offering. With 25 doors filled with your favourite seasonal scents, and two full-sized products, it’s one calendar we are swooning over.

The White Company Advent Calendar, £175. Visit thewhitecompany.com.

Origins

© Origins

Packed with brand favourites including the Mega Mushroom Soothing Cream and Plantscription Multi-Powered Youth Serum, this is one to have on your radar. It contains all of the essentials to give your face and body a radiant glow.

Origins Exclusive Beauty Advent Calendar, £120. Visit origins.co.uk.

L’Occitane

© L'Occitane

Adorned with retro illustrations, this calendar will make as much of an impact on your shelves as it will your skincare routine. Think rich shower oils, nourishing hand creams, hydrating cleansers and more, with the bonus of three full-sized products.

L’Occitane Luxury Advent Calendar, £115. Visit uk.loccitane.com.

Marks & Spencer

© M&S

Treat yourself to products worth more than £310 with this showstopper. Containing cult favourites from labels including Phillip Kingsley, Murad and Clinique, as well as M&S’s own brands, it’s got something for everyone – and it comes in a reusable make-up bag.

M&S Beauty Advent Calendar, £45 when you spend £35 on clothing, home and beauty either in store or online. Visit marksandspencer.com.

Next

© Ed Fury

Filled with bathroom cabinet classics and with a total value of more than £355, you’ll find all your beauty favourites in Next’s calendar, from a Neom candle to Living Proof’svolumising shampoo and our favourite, Elemis Pro-Collagen Cleansing Balm.

Next 25 Days of Beauty Advent Calendar, £95. From next.co.uk.

Jurlique

© Jurlique

Featuring 24 favourites for face and body, Jurlique’s festive offering is one not to miss. Treats behind the doors include the much-loved Rosewater Balancing Mist and the Nutri-Define Mask.

Jurlique 24 Day Advent Calendar, £110. From jurlique.co.uk.

Benefit

© Benefit

Filled with Benefit’s bestsellers, including a full-size Roller Lash mascara and the thePorefessional Pore Primer, alongside some of its newer skincare launches, this blockbuster of a calendar contains everything you need to create a party-perfect look and remove it as well.

Benefit All I Want Beauty Advent Calendar, £145. Visit benefitcosmetics.com.

Rituals

© Rituals

This 3D Winter wonderland is sure to bring joy to all with its cosy cottages and twinkling trees, each filled with the brand’s most-loved products. Best of all, it comes with fairy lights.

Rituals Premium Advent Calendar, £165. Visit rituals.co.uk.

Manucurist

© Manucurist

Including stickers, polishes, treatments and more, this thoughtfully curated collection will give you perfectly polished nails for every party. You’ll even find tools so you can try your hand at some festive nail art.

Manucurist Advent Calendar, £119. Visit uk.manucurist.com.

Look Fantastic

A real treasure trove of the best in beauty, Look Fantastic’s calendar has 27 delights behind 25 doors, with brands including Coco & Eve, Sol de Janeiro and Elemis. Coming in at £99, you’ll get plenty of Christmas sparkle for your spondulicks.

Look Fantastic Beauty Advent Calendar, £99. Visit lookfantastic.com.

ASOS

© ASOS

With something for everyone, this calendar is a great all-rounder. It contains 25 make-up, skincare and bodycare gifts, including treats from Charlotte Tilbury, Rituals and MAC. It really does cover all the bases.

ASOS Face + Body Calendar, £90. Visit asos.com.

OTO

© OTO

They say good things come in small packages and this 12-door offering is no exception. You’ll find a curated collection of CBD-infused luxury skincare and wellness products to help you relax and rejuvenate over the holiday season.

OTO Wellness Christmas Advent Calendar, £299. From otowellbeing.com.

Nuxe

© Nuxe Paris

A cracker of a calendar, this offering will encourage you to take a moment of calm. Behind its golden doors are 24 transformative treats from the French brand, including its much-loved body oils.

Nuxe Advent Calendar, £82. Visit uk.nuxe.com.

Paul &Joe

© FEEL PHOTO

We can’t think of a better gift than beauty and cats combined, so this calendar won’t disappoint. It’s filled with £225 worth of make-up, skincare and bodycare, as well as exclusive accessories.

Paul & Joe Advent Calendar, £86. From sephora.co.uk.

TO ENTER: Visit hellomagazine.com/promotions. Entries close on Sunday 12 November at 11.59pm. Twenty winners will each receive one calendar of our choice. Prize is non-transferable and cannot be exchanged for cash. Entrants must be UK residents over the age of 18. Winners will be drawn at random and notified by email within 14 days of the closing date. Winners must respond within seven days. For further information and standard terms and conditions, visit hellomagazine.com/terms. Don’t forget to post your prizes on socials and tag us @hellomag. Good luck!