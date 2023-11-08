Christina Hall reveals the secret to glowing appearance in newly renovated kitchen

All natural! Christina Hall wowed fans on Tuesday when she shared a series of videos revealing the secret to her glowing appearance.

With her long blonde locks curled loosely in waves around her shoulders, the mom-of-three rocked a natural look with paired-back make-up and a simple blue sweater as she stood in her newly renovated kitchen, which was completed by husband Josh Hall.

© Instagram Christina revealed the secret to her glowing skin

The videos were to reveal her new partnership with MaryRuth Organics, a line of vegan-friendly multivitamins from MaryRuth Ghiyam, a the mom of four young children, a certified health educator, culinary chef, and nutritional consultant.

"So if you're like me and you want to totally simplify your supplement routine and you're over swallowing 5 to 10 pills, I highly recommend you try Mary Ruth's supplements," she said, praising the multivitamin with 12 essential vitamins and minerals for fuller hair, improving wrinkles and fine lines and supporting healthy skin, as well as a probiotic, and a liquid, nighttime multimineral.

Christina has two homes, her main property in Orange County, California and a second home in Nashville, Tennessee.

Her oceanfront home near Los Angeles received a major makeover this year, and she documented the changes on her HTV series Christina on the Coast.

In an exclusive clip hosted by HELLO! early this year she called the previous design "robotic" and "too modern," and so together with Josh they redesigned the space to make it more natural, with white marble countertops, black oak cabinets and a massive center island.

"Our new kitchen is finally complete,” Christina told fans in a later episode adding: "Josh and I had so much fun doing this project together and our styles actually aligned so that always makes it easier."

© Instagram Christina with husband Josh Hall and her sons Brayden and Hudson at a hockey game

Christina wed Josh in April 2022 a year after they began dating in March 2021.

The 40–year-old is mom to son Hudson, three, whom she welcomed with ex husband Ant Anstead, and son Brayden, seven, and 13-year-old daughter Taylor whom she welcomed while married to Tarek El-Moussa.

© Instagram Christina and Josh split their time between the OC and Nashville

She found fame with Tarek on their HGTV show Flip or Flop but since their split she has branched out on her own, and Christina on the Coast has been running since 2019; season five will air in 2024.

HGTV also launched a spinoff Christina in the Country, which follows the mom-of-three renovating families home in the Nashville area, and that recently received a six episode pick up.