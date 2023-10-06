Christina Hall has flipped some pretty impressive properties in her time after becoming a household name for hosting her former show, Flip or Flop, with her ex-husband, Tarek El Moussa.

But they've since both moved on both with their marriages and their careers, only Tarek is now facing serious backlash over his latest venture.

As Christina earns legions more fans for turning around properties on Christina on the Coast and Christina in the Countryside, Tarek has set his sights on his "biggest flip" yet - and it's riled thousands of people.

This week fuming demonstrators flocked to the streets of the NoHo Arts District in Los Angeles to protest against Tarek's big plans.

After excitedly announcing his $26 million money-making plans to flip a plot in North Hollywood, current tenants of the bungalows on the block say they have been faced with eviction notices as the HGTV star wants to tear them down to make way for a 138-unit building block.

Many tenants in rent-controlled homes say they are going to be forced out of their properties and can't afford to live anywhere else due to LA City Housing Department's plans to increase rent by nine percent.

While many are concerned they'll soon be homeless, Tarek has promised that his epic, new project will be his biggest yet.

Alongside a video of him walking the lot back in the summer, he addressed the camera and said: "So I just walked the lot, and we are going to be building 138 units in the heart of North Hollywood."

He continued: "It's super cool, super modern and on the rooftop, there's going to be a pool, cabana, chairs.

"It is just an incredible location and an incredible building and this is Hollywood man, this is where everybody wants to live.

"So we got so lucky to find this land, because finding land like this in North Hollywood, it's literally impossible. We got real lucky, we're just taking it over, breaking grounds in a few months."

Tarek concluded: "So if you want to partner with me, you got to check out this project guys, I'm telling you, it's going to be a great one - join me in my biggest ever flip."

Some of the tenants in the rundown properties currently on the lot, have lived there for decades, and insist they won't leave without a fight.

Tarek and his wife, Heather Rae El Moussa, are gearing up to another season of their show, The Flipping El Moussas, after it was renewed.Tarek shares two children, Brayden, eight, and Taylor, 13, with his ex-wife, Christina Hall.

