Roman Kemp's mum Shirlie looks 10 years younger after glowing makeover

Shirlie Kemp's fans rushed to send her their support after she shared a candid update on Instagram relating to her looks.

The 61-year-old Masked Singer star posted a photo of herself looking the picture of perfection with glowing skin, fluffy eyelashes and perfectly coiffured hair, explaining that she hasn't always liked to wear makeup, but now understands the appeal.

"When I was younger I never really got why women wore so much makeup. I remember my mum saying let me put my face on ( her makeup) before she left the house," Martin Kemp's wife began.

© Instagram Shirlie Kemp loves her new look

"How I’ve changed. If I’m doing any photos or filming my first question is I need makeup! I hated wearing it when I was younger, didn’t like people putting it on me either, but as I’m getting older I absolutely love the effect makeup has, so thank you @johamiltonmakeup you always give me that extra bit of confidence & hide all the bad bits."

Shirlie also posted the beautiful photos on Instagram Stories, commenting: "Thanks for bringing my skin back to life," and while fans loved her glam makeover, they were quick to point out that she's perfect with or without makeup.

"Beauty is skin deep, and you're beautiful Shirlie, either way," one fan commented, while another added: "You haven’t got any bad bits. Beautiful!"

"Bad bits? Not one. You always look amazing," another concurred, with a fourth adding: "Beautiful makeup up but the real beauty shines through from within."

Shirlie isn't the only TV star who's been open about loving a beauty confidence boost lately, with fellow sixty-something Ruth Langsford sharing that she loves to be airbrushed when it comes to her magazine covers.

Hitting back at the comments that her appearance has been too airbrushed on a recent magazine cover, Ruth wrote: "Yes... And I love it!! Have a look at my Instagram posts… it’s very clear I don’t actually look like this but who doesn’t like a bit of glam now and then?!"

© S Meddle/ITV/Shutterstock Ruth Langsford ignored negative comments about airbrushing

Another fan commented: "Prefer you more natural Ruth – sorry," to which the Loose Woman star replied: "Don’t be sorry. You’re entitled to your opinion. You know I don’t really look like this but I love getting a bit of glam on every now and then!"

We totally agree with Ruth and Shirlie, it's up to them how they want to embrace makeup and beauty!

Roman Kemp's mum does seem to be on a self-improvement mission right now, however, posting an exercise video to Instagram and explaining she is trying to improve her strength – you go girl!

