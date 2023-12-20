Beauty experts share their honest thoughts on 2023's beauty best-sellers

When it comes to makeup, skincare and haircare, there are some products that seem universally popular, appealing to everyone from our teen cousins to our sixty-something mothers.

The six beauty heroes below fall into that category, with all of them making it into Look Fantastic's best-sellers of 2023 list, but do they live up to the hype?

HELLO!'s team of beauty lovers put them to the test – these are our honest thoughts.

The hair smoother: Color Wow Dream Coat Supernatural Spray

Color Wow Dream Coat Supernatural Spray

"I discovered this thanks to my mother about six months ago and it is now a must in my routine whenever I wash my hair.

"It is heat-activated, so I only use it when I blow-dry my hair after washing, and I only use a tiny bit of product (which is great because it lasts a long time) since it can make my hair oily if I apply too much.

"It leaves my hair shiny, with no frizz at all – and I have a lot of hair! The anti-frizz effect lasts a couple of days. I definitely recommend this, especially if you are planning on traveling to a tropical and humid destination!" - loved by Andrea Alvarado, HELLO!'s Senior Digital Marketing Executive

The iconic cleanser: Elemis Pro Collagen Cleansing Balm

Elemis Pro Collagen Cleansing Balm

"After seeing this all over my TikTok, I was really excited to get my hands on one of these.

"I have been using it since the start of this year and have zero regrets. It's honestly so good at removing my makeup - even the tough kind such as black mascara. My eyes don't burn so much when using this cleanser.

"Overall, I'm really happy with how my skin is left feeling well -nourished and hydrated. Once I'm done with this one, I can't wait to try out the ELEMIS Pro-Collagen Rose Cleansing Treatment Balm." Loved by Sharnaz Shahid, HELLO! Deputy Online Editor.

The complexion perfector: Bobbi Brown Vitamin Enriched Face Base

Bobbi Brown Vitamin Enriched Face Base



"I can see why this little pot of joy made the best-selling list. It was a staple in my makeup bag this year and I know a lot of makeup artists who swear by it.

"I found myself reaching for it again and again thanks to the addictive grapefruit and geranium scent and skin smoothing benefits. It’s the only moisturising priming product I’ve tried that truly hydrates my skin, without leaving it too oily for when I apply my makeup.

"£40 is a lot for a moisturiser but if you keep your eyes out for when it’s on sale, or just fancy treating yourself, you won’t be disappointed." Loved by HELLO! Junior Beauty Writer, Lydia Mormon

The cult fragrance: Sol de Janeiro Brazilian Crush Cheirosa 62

Sol de Janeiro Brazilian Crush Cheirosa 62

"Unless you’ve been living under a rock, you’ll have heard about Sol de Janeiro’s Brazilian Crush Cheirosa 62 perfume mist.

"Infused with gourmand notes of salted caramel, pistachio, almond and jasmine, the aesthetically pleasing elixir is a must-try if you’re on the hunt for a comforting, luminous fragrance reminiscent of a sunny stroll in paradise.

"As someone who personally doesn’t like cloying perfumes, Sol de Janeiro’s mist is deliciously balmy and honeyed without being headache-inducing.

"If you’re not willing to splash the cash on their full-sized bottle, they also have a travel-sized bottle included in their purse-friendly travel set for on-the-go spritzing. Will I be repurchasing come the summer months? Absolutely. It was a life-saver at Glastonbury." Loved by HELLO! Junior Writer.

The hair repair essential: Olaplex No.3 Hair Perfector

Olaplex No.3 Hair Perfector

"I used to think I was being upsold Olaplex treatments as a post-highlight pamper at the hairdressers. But after trying the 'No.3 Hair Perfector', I’ve never gone back and I now swear by the product to tame my frizz-prone, fragile hair at home too.

"Its nourishing bond-building ingredient helps moisturise and repair damaged hair – and it actually works. I slather it on, leaving it longer than the bottle says (at least one hour) and then shampoo and condition as normal. I’ve noticed far less breakage since I started incorporating it into my weekly routine, meaning I’ve been able to try and grow my hair long again after years of keeping it shoulder-length." Loved by HELLO! Lifestyle Managing Editor Kate Thomas.

The winter skin saver: Elemis Pro-Collagen Marine Cream

Elemis Pro-Collagen Marine Cream

"I've only started using this iconic moisturiser this week (shame on me for taking so long to jump on the bandwagon), and so far my lacklustre winter skin is drinking it up like a dream.

"It sinks in quickly and leaves my skin ultra-smooth and hydrated. While I normally prefer a gel moisturiser, this rich hydrator is proving to be a saviour for my parched complexion, plumping my skin while it needs it most.

"The price tag does put me off a little, so I'm not sure this will become a permanent fixture in my routine, but right now it's a lovely addition." Loved by HELLO! Wellness Editor Melanie Macleod

