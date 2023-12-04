The ultimate beauty editor-approved gift list: what we're buying this Christmas

If you’re stuck on what to buy your loved ones this Christmas, look no further. We asked our Beauty Collective for the inside scoop on what they’re buying for their nearest and dearest this year, and there’s something for everyone.

From ultra-glam aunties to discerning dads and hard-to-buy for teens, here’s what to add to your Christmas shopping basket, happy giftees guaranteed.

Melanie Macleod, HELLO! Wellness Editor: For my glamorous aunty

Melanie Macleod, HELLO! Wellness Editor

My aunty has always been my beauty inspiration. As a child I remember visiting her home, opening her wardrobe and finding it full to the brim with perfumes. You name a scent, she probably had it.

Without fail, she smells wonderful and her fragrance of choice always has lasting power because she uses the body wash, body lotion and perfume of the same scent, so I want to treat her to Dior’s J'adore Les Adorables Shimmering Body Gel, £61/$80 for an extra luxe way to make her perfume last even longer.

Every festive season I have a jar of this lightweight gel to apply to my skin for special occasions and it leaves the sparkliest dusting on my skin, plus I smell *almost* as good as my aunty - and I think she’d love the glamorous touch this gives to every day.

DIOR J'adore Les Adorables Shimmering Body Gel

Donna Francis, HELLO! Beauty Expert: For my discerning teenage son

Donna Francis, HELLO! Beauty Expert

My 18-year-old son, Oliver, has always been a bit of an aftershave snob. He always chooses high-end brands and prefers concentrated parfum over cheaper toilette. Last count, his collection consisted of an eclectic mix of fifteen different scents, from varying fragrance houses including Tom Ford, Creed and Gucci.

So it’s no surprise that I always buy Oliver a new bottle of aftershave for Christmas to add to his collection. And this year it’s going to be Ralph’s Club Parfum, £50.39/$63.72. I know it’s a favourite, and one that he has run out of.

DISCOVER: I'm a beauty editor - and this is the skincare I use last thing at night

It’s a woody/ambery-scented classic, and I know Olivers loves it for its versatility. He wears it during all seasons, day or night. And I’m sure he’ll be taking this bottle back to college with him in Jan!

Ralph's Club Parfum

Kate Lockett, HELLO! Health and Beauty Editor: For my lovely sister

Kate Lockett, HELLO! Health and Beauty Editor

As many of us know, the risk that comes with living with a younger sister is that they pinch all of your things - clothes, make-up, you name it. Mine is into all of that and more, however this year, my sister/housemate deserves to be thoroughly spoiled.

So, this Christmas, I am getting my sister her own Aromatherapy Associates Ultimate Bath & Shower Oils Collection, £67/$99 and hopefully this will keep her from rifling through my room over the holidays.

NEED TO KNOW: Inside a Beauty Editor's shower: everything our beauty experts use on repeat

This divine box of treats never disappoints. Whether you want an uplifting rosemary or grapefruit scent to energise you in your morning shower - hello, Revive Morning. Or a chamomile and relaxing vetiver blend to lull you into a deep, restful sleep, this collection of ten vials has everything and more to enhance your self-care and bathtimes.

Aromatherapy Associates Ultimate Bath & Shower Oils Collection

SHOP: We searched through Boots' top 100 Christmas gifts – these are the 9 you don't want to miss

Beatriz Colon, HELLO! Writer: For my beauty-loving mother

Beatriz Colon, HELLO! Writer

My mom and I have both been into beauty for as long as I remember. In fact, my first makeup-related memory is her introducing me to Sephora long before there was a store in our city, and getting products from their Girls line, which ceased to exist well over a decade ago.

However, while we are both equally into beauty products and share the same enthusiasm in trying different items, our beauty cabinets are vastly different. Though there are some staples we both love (such as Chanel's Rouge Coco Baume in 928), we're always – very excitedly – introducing each other to new beauty heroes.

There are often products I'm intrigued by that I'm either too young or don't have the budget for, though that I know my mom would love (and maybe let me try). This holiday season, that's the U Beauty SCULPT Arm Compound.

Though I'll happily remind her that she has nothing to complain about, I know she'll enjoy trying this serum-like concentrate for its tightening, toning, and sculpting effect for her arms, neck and chest.

U Beauty Sculpt Arm Compound

Lydia Mormen, HELLO! Junior Beauty Writer: For my indecisive dad

Lydia Mormen, HELLO! Junior Beauty Writer

At the ripe age of 62 my Dad is still trying to discover his signature scent and so we are on a quest to introduce him to some finer fragrances that might eventually become the one.

He’s not keen on rich, oud notes and usually opts for fresher, lighter smells. As a man who lives for summer, and time spent exploring sun-drenched islands, I’m excited to see what he thinks of this one. The latest addition to Aqua di Parma’s Signatures of the Sun collection, Zafferano, is a beautiful blend of bright citrus top notes of mandarin and bergamot combined with a woody base that dries down to leave a familiar warmth on the skin.

I love a fragrance with a good story behind it and this one is inspired by the journey of saffron along the ancient spice route to Venice, and the uniting of East and West. It’s described as unexpected and vibrant and if there’s one way I’d describe my Dad, it’s that!

Aqua di Parm Zafferano

Subscribe to HELLO!'s Beauty Collective newsletter for exclusive content straight to your inbox