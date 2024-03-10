Serena Williams, 42, gives a personal peek at the 'final touchups' of her new look: photo

ICYMI, Serena Williams had EVERYONE talking when she hit the front rows of Paris Fashion Week, and now the tennis icon is giving an inside peek at how she got her glamorous new look.

Serena, who first showed off her Parisian glam just over a week ago, just shared a close-up snapshot of her makeup look on Instagram, captioning it: “Last Friday night, doing final touchups before the show.”

In the photo, the mom-of-two – who welcomed her second child, Adira, with husband Alexis Ohanian in August last year – is pictured looking into a MAC compact mirror as she applies a peachy lip gloss.

Needless to say the 42-year-old’s makeup, and her honey blonde hairstyle, are both flawless.

© Getty Serena looked absolutely stunning at the Balmain show during Paris Fashion Week

Paris Hilton responded with a heart-eyes emoji, and another follower called it a “GLAM SLAM” with a fire symbol. Another fan declared, “I love your new MUA”.

The MUA behind it is Richie, a French makeup artist based in Paris, who created Serena’s beauty look for Balmain and the Balenciaga show.

Serena's beauty looks were also posted on the official @richiemakeup Instagram account, where one follower commented: “Her best makeup in a while, you killed this!”

One Richie Makeup post of Serena looking incredible at Balmain was appropriately captioned, “Glam for the BOSS”.

© Instagram Serena Williams looks incredible in latest bikini photo, holding baby daughter Adira

Serena made the rounds at Paris Fashion Week in style, but it’s likely she’s now back at home with husband Alexis Ohanian in mommy mode as they raise their two young daughters: Adira and big sister Olympia, six.

Her new look may be part of her journey to feel confident after having a new baby – something a lot of new moms can relate to.

After Adira's birth, Serena, who has 23 Grand Slams under her belt, shared that she’s learning to embrace her body even though it’s not “picture perfect”.

“Loving yourself is essential,” she wrote on Instagram, alongside a post of herself looking amazing in a bikini while cradling her new baby. “I find that I have to remind myself of that self-love through all different stages in my life. Right now I love that my body is not picture perfect.

I love that I smell like milk - that milk sustains @adiraohanian I love getting to know a new version of my body. It is a change, but it’s a change that has been well worth it. So start this week, knowing that you are loved, and that starts with you.”

To sign off she quipped, “Ok, now I’m about to go to the gym.”