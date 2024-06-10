Rihanna showcases her natural curls in rare outing in New York City

Rihanna wowed fans with her natural beauty as she stepped out in New York City on Sunday, showcasing her natural hair in a rare appearance without extensions or a wig.

The 36-year-old mogul, who recently launched her Fenty Hair product line, flaunted her short, blonde-dyed curls with effortless style.

The mother-of-two was spotted enjoying a solo outing, sans her longtime partner ASAP Rocky and their two young sons.

Fans were thrilled to catch a glimpse of the Bajan superstar, with one lucky admirer even receiving an autograph on a pair of sneakers.

Rihanna, born Robyn Rihanna Fenty, turned heads in a chic ensemble that highlighted her enviable figure.

She wore layered black and gray bras, paired with a luxurious brown fur coat draped casually off her shoulders.

© / SplashNews.com Rihanna turns heads as she exits her New York hotel as she rocks her natural curls

The fashion icon completed her look with loose-fitting black trousers that gathered stylishly at the ankles and open-toe slingback heels, which showcased her immaculate white pedicure.

Adding to her signature look, Rihanna sported oval-shaped, sporty sunglasses with a light tint and accessorized with oversized hoop earrings and two necklaces—one thick and one thin.

© / SplashNews.com Rihanna is rarely seen without her wig

Her makeup was kept minimal, featuring a glossy lip that complemented her natural beauty. A white and black Louis Vuitton handbag completed her outfit.

On June 4, the business mogul announced the upcoming launch of her new haircare line, Fenty Hair, set to debut on June 13. "A new family is moving in! @fentyhair is pullin up and it’s time to finally have the hair experience you’ve been waiting for," she teased on Instagram.

© / SplashNews.com Rihanna recently launched Fenty haircare line

"You know how much switching my hair up matters to me," Rihanna shared with her 151 million Instagram followers.

"I've had almost every texture, color, length, from weaves to braids to natural—so I am launching a flexible line of products for not only every hair want, but every single product is designed to strengthen and repair all types of hair, which is what we truly need! It's time to play and get stronger by the style."

In a promotional video, Rihanna showcased her hair in various styles, from a honey-blonde pixie wig to natural curls.

© Instagram/Rihanna Rihanna usually wears wigs

"Hair has always been very personal to me," she stated. "It's an outlet of self-expression, creativity. I feel like it's also been markers of my evolution and growth over the years."

The accompanying caption read, "my hair has always been a huge part of my career and personal evolution, and @fentyhair was created to keep up with our hair and lifestyle—while constantly strengthening and repairing our hair with each use."

She encouraged fans to sign up for early access to the products, expressing her excitement: "I can’t wait for y’all to experience this!! hit the [link] in my bio to sign up & shop first!"

Recently, Rihanna opened up about how her style has evolved since becoming a mother.

Speaking to British Vogue, she reflected on her fashion choices: "Now those are the things that as a mom, an evolved young lady—emphasis on young—things that I just feel like I would never do, I'm like, 'Oh my god, I really did that? Nips out?'."