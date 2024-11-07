Adriana Lima swears by this cryo eye mask for reducing puffiness – and it’s just £9.60 in the Black Friday sale

Victoria’s Secret model Adriana Lima made headlines last month when she strutted down the runway during the return of the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show. After a six-year retirement, the 43-year-old looked incredible in a sparkling black bikini and mega extravagant angel wings, modelling alongside other angels Candice Swanepoel, Doutzen Kroe and catwalk legend Tyra Banks.

Adriana's glowing complexion was also a hot talking point from the show, with the mum-of-three looking ever-so radiant and chiselled. Her secret tool? We suspect it's the 111Skin Cryo Depuffing Eye Masks.

Posting on Instagram, 111Skin revealed: “Victoria’s Secret Adriana Lima radiates confidence with her favourite cryo face masks, providing an instant boost of hydration, reducing puffiness, and energising the skin.”

In the ‘get ready with me’ style video originally filmed for Vogue, Adriana commented: “I like to use these under my eyes. I started taking care of my skin [when I was] really young.” She follows on by layering the 111Skin Cryo Depuffing Facial Mask onto her entire face.

The Brazilian model also revealed that she “leaves all of [her skincare] products in the fridge”, which is handy tip to aid in reducing puffiness and tired skin.

Adriana is in good company when it comes to using hydrating face masks in her skincare routine. Another Victoria’s Secret model, Jasmine Tookes, also filmed herself using 111Skin’s Cryo Depuffing Eye Masks, which she used to prep for the VS runway show.

Retailing at just £12, the Cryo Depuffing Eye Masks are available to purchase individually or in a set, and immediately work by targeting dark and puffy under eyes. For Black Friday, you can get 20% off the product from 27th Nov to 2nd Dec, making the cryo eye masks just £9.60. Even supermodels know that the best products are not always the most expensive ones!

The masks contain active ingredients including seaweed to help reduce morning inflammation, and vitamin E to boost the area’s cell function. They also contain a peptide complex which helps to strengthen the delicate skin around the eye area.

Simply apply the eye mask after cleansing your skin, and leave on for 20 minutes to reap the full benefits of the product.

