17 Glitter makeup ideas for adults 2021: MAC eyeshadows, Sparkly lipsticks, nail gems & more

Glitter makeup isn't just for kids, adults can have fun, too! If your Christmas parties have been cancelled due to Covid-19, you might be switching your glitzy high heels for slippers. But before you click 'Join Zoom' for your Christmas cocktails, re-think your makeup routine.

John Lewis reported that 'Make-up Maximalism' is a big trend for 2022. Customers are falling back in love with their beauty bags and are in the mood to experiment with colour and textures.

What's more, according to Pinterest, bling is back…Gen Z is driving a trend toward accessories that go way beyond the basic earring, cuff or layered necklace, they’re getting creative and accessorising the whole body, from tooth gems to crystal eye embellishments.

That's right, tooth gems have seen a +85% increase in searches year on year, and crystal eye makeup has seen a whopping +110% increase. So as it's Christmas, let's ditch the taupe shadow and say hello to some sparkle.

The best glitter makeup buys for Christmas parties (probably on Zoom)

MAC Shadeshifter Duochrome Eyeshadow

MAC and glitter go hand-in-hand and in the 2021 'Hypnotizing' Holiday' collection you will find the Duochrome shade-shifting eyeshadows that deliver kaleidoscopic, magical colour with glamorous multi-pearlescent pigments.

MAC Cosmetics Duochrome Eyeshadow in Right Before Your Eyes, £17.50, MAC Cosmetics

Pat McGrath Labs Mthrshp Mega: Celestial Odyssey

Gold Galaxy, Galactic Glow, Bronze Nova... they're just a few named shades in the new Pat McGrath eyeshadow palette. The limited edition 18-shade couture-colour cache features an array of supernova gemstone-inspired shades presented in a cyber-bronze starscape balanced with warm and cool tones.

Mthrshp Mega: Celestial Odyssey, £60, Pat McGrath Labs

Confetti glitter nail polish

If you're not ready for glitter to infiltrate your makeup routine, how about a little sparkle to your festive manicure? This OPI confetti nail polish is perfect for NYE, whatever your plans might be.

Cheer to Mani Years - OPI Infinite Shine Nail Polish, £15.50, OPI

Charlotte Tilbury Collagen Lip Bath in Gold

For Christmas, Charlotte Tilbury launched a limited edition Collagen Lip Bath in Gold and it's a magical sheer gloss for dazzling gold lips!

Charlotte Tilbury Collagen Lip Bath in Gold, £25, Charlotte Tilbury

Carolina Herrera Superstars Glitz Lipstick and gold cap

Offering a completely customisable experience, Carolina Herrera's new beauty concept allows you to create bespoke make-up from start to finish. Start off by selecting your lipstick refill - we love Holiday Glitz - then pair with one of the elegant cap designs for a luxe aesthetic. Want to know what we're going for? Gold sparkle, but of course.

Carolina Herrrera Superstars Glitz Lipstick Refill, £25, Carolina Herrera gold cap, £17, Harrods

Urban Decay Heavy Metal Glitter Eyeliner

If you last wore a glitter eyeliner in your teens, get ready to turn back time. Urban Decay's Heavy Metal eyeliners are iconic and this year we're opting for a beautiful bright green. Well, it is the colour of the season.

Urban Decay Heavy Metal Glitter Eyeliner in Amp, £17, Urban Decay

Tom Ford Lip Spark

Smooth, metallic and infused with sequins, Tom Ford’s Lip Spark is an ultra-gliding, shimmer-fuelled lipstick that imparts explosive colour with the look of loose glitter on the lips.

Tom Ford Lip Spark Lipstick in Risk, £44, Selfridges

ZARA Metal Foil Loose Pigment

You can use ZARA's Metal Foil Loose Pigment as a stand-alone product for stunning sparkle or combine them with your favourite eye shadow, blush or lipstick for a dazzling shine.

Metal Foil Loose Pigment, £9.99, ZARA

Victoria Beckham Lid Lustre

At the start of December, Victoria Beckham Beauty introduced two new Lid Lustre eye-shades - in Chiffon and Mirror. Chiffon is a translucent champagne shadow formulated with Clear Quartz, whilst Mirror is the perfect chrome eye, infused with Moonstone. Think luxe, glitz and shimmer.

Victoria Beckham Beauty Lid Lustre in Mirrror, £30, Victoria Beckham Beauty

Nail gems

If you want to add even more glitz to your nails, how about some nail gems? Use a moistened manicure stick to pick up the rhinestones and place into polish or topcoat on the nail. Repeat until desired design is complete and then cover the entire nail with a topcoat.

Nail art rhinestones, £3.99, Amazon

Huda Beauty Matte & Metal Melted Eyeshadow

If you're a little bit wary of full of glitter, you need to try Huda Beauty's dual-ended liquid shadows which combine a rich, velvety matte formula on one side, and an over-the-top sparkly on the other. Best of both worlds! What's more, the shadows stay in place for up to 12 hours!

Huda Beauty Matte & Metal Melted Eyeshadow, was £22, now £15.40, Feel Unique

Ciate Glitter Flip Lipsticks

Gliding on effortlessly as a metallic liquid lipstick, simply press your lips together and witness an instant transformation into an extreme glitter finish with a multi-dimensional effect.

Ciate Glitter Flip Lipstick in Trouble, £17, Feel Unique

Trinny London Eyetallics

Shimmering eye shades developed for minimal effort and maximum payoff. Trinny launched the Eyetallics collection because she was inspired by the Roman goddesses of Italy, and she wanted to bring glamour and sparkle to all.

Eyetallics, £17, Trinny London

Glossier Lidstar

Ok, so Glossier doesn't really do glitter, but Lidstar is ideal for anyone who's a little apprehensive and prefers a subtle glow to their eye makeup. Lidstar creates a sheer veil of color that locks onto lids without creasing.

Lidstar in Branch, £17, Glossier

Chantecaille Akoya Rouge Perle Blush

Created from pure and sustainable ingredients, the Chantecaille Rouge Perle is a pearlescent, light-catching blush that gives off a multi-dimensional shimmer.

Chantecaille Akoya Rouge Perle Blush, £66, Look Fantastic

Dolce & Gabbana Royal Shadow

Top tips from the Dolce & Gabbana beauty experts: Apply Royal Shadow in shade Baroque Bronze 1 on your eyelids and draw a thick winged eyeliner with the Glam Liner in shade Black Intense 1 to intensify the look. Apply the Khol pencil in shade True Black 1 along the waterline for an intense result.

Dolce & Gabbana Royal Shadow, £43, Feel Unique

Guerlain Rouge G Lipstick – Stunning Gems Mirror Case

Ok, if glitz isn't for you, you could always invest in a case for your favourite lipstick. For Christmas, Guerlain launched a gem mirrror case in various colours. Inspired by gemstones, this will be the gift that keeps on giving.

Guerlain Rouge G Lipstick – Stunning Gems Mirror Case in Quartz, £32, John Lewis

