Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Queen Rania of Jordan's royal blowdry is the best in the business
Subscribe
Queen Rania of Jordan's royal blowdry is the best in the business
Digital Cover hair© Getty Images

Queen Rania of Jordan's royal blowdry is the best in the business

The wife of King Abdullah II has the glossiest hair that could rival a Disney princess

Georgia Brown
Senior Lifestyle & Fashion Writer
2 minutes ago
Share this:

Queen Rania of Jordan's inimitable style is truly unmatched. Her elegant wardrobe is an unexpected blend of sharp tailoring, spellbinding gowns and cool-girl garments you'd never expect royalty to wear. 

Aside from her unrivalled flair for effortless dressing, the wife of King Abdullah II never steps out without her hair coiffed and curled to perfection - and her royal blowdry is one of the best in the business.

Queen Rania's royal blowdry

Queen Rania in a white outfit© Samir Hussein
Queen Rania's hair is always perfectly styled

The naturally brunette royal has stayed loyal to her chestnut locks throughout the years, but has leaned into blonder, caramel-hued shades in the summer, opting to get a soft balayage to add a sun-kissed effect to her voluminous locks.

The Jordanian royal's hair is never not styled in beautiful, bouncy curls - her signature hairstyle for most occasions.

Queen Rania walking through an office in a white shirt and blue denim jeans© Instagram / @queenrania
The royal's flair for unique trend-led fashion complements her bouncy hair

One thing that always stands out is how glossy and sleek the royal's hair looks, which is surprising considering she lives in the Middle East, where soaring temperatures and high humidity can cause frizz on even the most tamed of hairstyles.

From her perfectly coiled curls to her voluminous face-framing bangs, HELLO! delves into the hair archives to reveal Queen Rania's most fabulous hair moments. 

Queen Rania Al Abdullah of Jordan on Wednesday, September 20, 2023© NBC
The royal's camera-ready hair was unmatched

The Jordanian monarch joined The Today Show with Hoda Kotb in September 2023, looking striking in a lime-green shirt dress. Her hair looked beautiful and bouncy, with honey-hued highlights adding dimension to her flowing locks. 

Queen Rania of Jordan poses for the photographers before a lunch at the Royal Palace on June 19, 2023 in Madrid, Spain. (Photo by Carlos Alvarez/Getty Images)© Getty
The royal's caramel-highlights give her a sunkissed affect

In June of the same year, Queen Rania and King Abdullah paid a visit to the Royal Palace in Madrid, Spain, where they were welcomed by Queen Letizia and King Felipe. 

Her hair was the star of the show, with bouncy 70s style bangs framing her delicate facial features. 

Queen Rania in black trousers and blazer outside © Royal Hashemite Court
Queen Rania meets with members of the Business and Professional Women Association and visits Bunni Coffee Roastery and Academy

Stepping out for a solo meeting with members of the Business and Professional Women Association in Amman in November last year, the Jordanian royal was seen wearing a cropped blazer with boxy shoulders and long sleeves for a tapered look from Sportmax.

Crown Prince Hussein's mother's hair looked better than ever with honey-hued highlights styled in bouncy waves.

Queen Rania of Jordan at the Elysee Presidential Palace on 29 March 2019© Getty Images
Queen Rania of Jordan at the Elysee Presidential Palace on 29 March 2019

During a state visit to Paris in 2019, Queen Rania posed on the steps of the Elysee Palace sporting a waist-cinching peplum dress and curls worthy of a Disney princess. 

Her Rapunzel-like locks boasted a much darker, richer brunette hue, and were much darker than they were today. 

ROYAL FAN? JOIN THE CLUB

Welcome to The HELLO! Royal Club, where thousands of royal fans like you get to delve deeper into the wonderful world of royalty every day. Want to join them? Just click the button below for a list of club benefits and joining information.

Transform your routine with expert advice from our beauty and wellness team

By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information, please click here.

Other Topics

More Hair

See more

Read More