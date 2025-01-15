Queen Rania of Jordan's royal blowdry is the best in the business

Queen Rania of Jordan's inimitable style is truly unmatched. Her elegant wardrobe is an unexpected blend of sharp tailoring, spellbinding gowns and cool-girl garments you'd never expect royalty to wear.
Aside from her unrivalled flair for effortless dressing, the wife of King Abdullah II never steps out without her hair coiffed and curled to perfection - and her royal blowdry is one of the best in the business.
Queen Rania's royal blowdry
The naturally brunette royal has stayed loyal to her chestnut locks throughout the years, but has leaned into blonder, caramel-hued shades in the summer, opting to get a soft balayage to add a sun-kissed effect to her voluminous locks.
The Jordanian royal's hair is never not styled in beautiful, bouncy curls - her signature hairstyle for most occasions.
One thing that always stands out is how glossy and sleek the royal's hair looks, which is surprising considering she lives in the Middle East, where soaring temperatures and high humidity can cause frizz on even the most tamed of hairstyles.
From her perfectly coiled curls to her voluminous face-framing bangs, HELLO! delves into the hair archives to reveal Queen Rania's most fabulous hair moments.
The Jordanian monarch joined The Today Show with Hoda Kotb in September 2023, looking striking in a lime-green shirt dress. Her hair looked beautiful and bouncy, with honey-hued highlights adding dimension to her flowing locks.
In June of the same year, Queen Rania and King Abdullah paid a visit to the Royal Palace in Madrid, Spain, where they were welcomed by Queen Letizia and King Felipe.
Her hair was the star of the show, with bouncy 70s style bangs framing her delicate facial features.
Stepping out for a solo meeting with members of the Business and Professional Women Association in Amman in November last year, the Jordanian royal was seen wearing a cropped blazer with boxy shoulders and long sleeves for a tapered look from Sportmax.
Crown Prince Hussein's mother's hair looked better than ever with honey-hued highlights styled in bouncy waves.
During a state visit to Paris in 2019, Queen Rania posed on the steps of the Elysee Palace sporting a waist-cinching peplum dress and curls worthy of a Disney princess.
Her Rapunzel-like locks boasted a much darker, richer brunette hue, and were much darker than they were today.
