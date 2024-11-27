Shop our top ten beauty buys from Anastasia Beverly Hills – the brand created by Victoria Beckham’s brow guru

You may well be familiar with 'Eyebrow Queen' Anastasia Soare, trusted to groom and shape the brows of Victoria Beckham, Kendall Jenner, Rosie Huntington-Whiteley and Kim Kardashian, among many others.

Having immigrated to Los Angeles in the 1980s, she found work as an aesthetician at a salon in Beverly Hills. While offering facials, she realised that none of her clients were grooming their eyebrows.

Applying knowledge learnt at art school and the famous 'Golden Ratio' – a mathematical principle about balance and proportion – she began shaping the arches of customers to create fuller, lifted and more flattering brows.

© Instagram Anastasia Soare with Victoria Beckham, Sofia Vergara and Jessica Alba

After an appearance on The Oprah Winfrey Show and a stellar write up in Vogue, she opened the Anastasia Beverly Hills Salon in 1997, then launched her eponymous brand in 2000.

Still trusted by the A-list to shape and tame their brows, she recently hosted Victoria Beckham at her Beverly Hills home to celebrate 5 years of VB Beauty and 25 years of ABH.

About Anastasia Beverly Hills

From favourites such as Brow Freeze, Dip Brow Pomade and Brow Wiz to the collection of eyeshadow palettes and complexion products, Anastasia Beverly Hills was founded on the premise that beauty relates to balance and proportion, not perfection.

Soare is widely credited for fuelling the multi-million dollar brow category in the beauty industry. Through her celebrity clientele and product line, she has made a landmark contribution to beauty history. The company is reported to be worth $500 million and sells products in over 25 countries.

How to receive a discount on everything from Anastasia Beverly Hills

With the brand now firmly established as a Beauty Editor and celebrity favourite it is running several offers to celebrate Black Friday, including:

20% off orders of £45+*

25% off orders of £60+*

30% Off orders of £75+*

*all between 25 and 28 November Then 30% off everything from 29 November to 3 December, with an additional 15% off when you spend £80.

Don't fear if you miss the Cyber Weekend rush, as there's 20% off everything for all HELLO! readers using the code HELLO20 at checkout until 31 December 2024.

Stock up on the brand's famed brow products, treat yourself to a striking new red lipstick or invest in a kit to do a full look using ABH hero picks.

© Instagram Anastasia tends to Victoria Beckham's brows, who captioned her Instagram Story 'Behold, the master at work'

To offer some inspiration, we've compiled ten Beauty Editor-approved items from Anastasia Beverly Hills, guaranteed to delight anyone on your list or provide the perfect pick-me-up for yourself...

How I chose

Having been a longtime fan of ABH I've used many of the products on this list and can attest to their cult status. While everything from the brand is available with 20% off, I've focused on the bestsellers and hero items to restock your makeup bag for the festive season and beyond.

The best beauty products by Anastasia Beverly Hills

Why you should trust me

With more than a decade of experience in women's media, I have a broad knowledge of the beauty industry, from skincare and colour cosmetics to haircare, body care, health and wellness. I adore experimenting with new makeup, whether it be the latest product going viral on TikTok or a launch from Rhode, Rare or Victoria Beckham Beauty.

