Shop our top ten beauty buys from Anastasia Beverly Hills – the brand created by Victoria Beckham’s brow guru

Having immigrated to Los Angeles in the 1980s, she found work as an aesthetician at a salon in Beverly Hills. While offering facials, she realised that none of her clients were grooming their eyebrows.
Applying knowledge learnt at art school and the famous 'Golden Ratio' – a mathematical principle about balance and proportion – she began shaping the arches of customers to create fuller, lifted and more flattering brows.
After an appearance on The Oprah Winfrey Show and a stellar write up in Vogue, she opened the Anastasia Beverly Hills Salon in 1997, then launched her eponymous brand in 2000.
Still trusted by the A-list to shape and tame their brows, she recently hosted Victoria Beckham at her Beverly Hills home to celebrate 5 years of VB Beauty and 25 years of ABH.
From favourites such as Brow Freeze, Dip Brow Pomade and Brow Wiz to the collection of eyeshadow palettes and complexion products, Anastasia Beverly Hills was founded on the premise that beauty relates to balance and proportion, not perfection.
Soare is widely credited for fuelling the multi-million dollar brow category in the beauty industry. Through her celebrity clientele and product line, she has made a landmark contribution to beauty history. The company is reported to be worth $500 million and sells products in over 25 countries.
With the brand now firmly established as a Beauty Editor and celebrity favourite it is running several offers to celebrate Black Friday, including:
20% off orders of £45+*
25% off orders of £60+*
30% Off orders of £75+* *all between 25 and 28 November
Then 30% off everything from 29 November to 3 December, with an additional 15% off when you spend £80.
Don't fear if you miss the Cyber Weekend rush, as there's 20% off everything for all HELLO! readers using the code HELLO20 at checkout until 31 December 2024.
Stock up on the brand's famed brow products, treat yourself to a striking new red lipstick or invest in a kit to do a full look using ABH hero picks.
To offer some inspiration, we've compiled ten Beauty Editor-approved items from Anastasia Beverly Hills, guaranteed to delight anyone on your list or provide the perfect pick-me-up for yourself...
Having been a longtime fan of ABH I've used many of the products on this list and can attest to their cult status.
The best beauty products by Anastasia Beverly Hills
1/10
Mini Brow Freeze Gel
Anastasia Beverly Hills
Editor's Note
One of the brand's bestsellers, this clear brow wax-gel hybrid features a dual action comb applicator that shapes, sculpts and sets brows for a lifted, laminated effect. Available in mini and full size, this 4.5ml version will fit easily into your makeup bag for on-the-go touch ups. Use on its own or as the last step in your routine to set brows in place.
2/10
Dipbrow Pomade
Anastasia Beverly Hills
Editor's Note
Available in 11 shades, apply this pomade using an angled brush, starting by wiping the excess off on the pot. First outline the upper arch of the brow then lightly blend out, lightly filling in the front of your brows to create a soft gradient effect. The full-pigment waterproof formula will glide on smoothly and dry down to a matte finish for professional-looking brows that frame your face.
3/10
Soft Glam Palette
Anastasia Beverly Hills
Editor's Note
One of the brand's most iconic palettes, the Soft Glam selection includes 9 matte and 5 metallic eyeshadows to create a variety of day to night looks. Shades such as Orange Soda (a pastel peach), Rustic (a deep cinnamon brown) and Rose Pink (a rose gold with an iridescent hue) will look beautiful against any eye colour and the highly pigmented, easy-to-blend formulas prove you don't need MUA-level skills to achieve a stunning finish.
4/10
Matte Lipstick
Anastasia Beverly Hills
Editor's Note
The festive season spells the perfect time to wear a matte red lip. The pillar box shade of American Doll has a flattering blue tone but there are 9 other colours to try including nude, brown and burgundy. The full-pigment formula offers comfort and wearability: use with the matching lip liner or one shade darker for a sculpted, defined look.
5/10
Brow Freeze
Anastasia Beverly Hills
Editor's Note
Personally I favour a brushed up brow for a youthful effect. A little of this wax goes a long way: apply through the brows with a spoolie using upward motions and follow with a brow powder or pomade for a flattering look that lasts all day.
6/10
Lash Sculpt Lengthening & Volumizing Mascara
Editor's Note
Formulated with biotin, collagen and peptides, enjoy sculpted, extension-effect lashes with this volumising and lengthening mascara. Start at the root and wiggle the brush horizontally and upwards for ultimate coverage, finishing with coating the outer and inner corners.
7/10
Beauty Balm Serum Boosted Skin Tint
Anastasia Beverly Hills
Editor's Note
Ideal for those 'no makeup' makeup days, the solid serum formula of this skin tint provides sheer-to-light coverage for a glowing look. Available in 16 shades, apply directly from the bullet and blend with fingertips, a brush or sponge, building up coverage where required. Ingredients including a peptide complex, marula oil and collagen stabiliser nourish and care for the complexion.
8/10
Magic Touch Concealer
Anastasia Beverly Hills
Editor's Note
Correct, brighten, blur and conceal with this hero product. Offering a luminous second-skin finish, the teardrop-shaped wand deposits a generous amount of coverage for blemishes or dark circles. Blend out using a fluffy brush and set with powder for a flawless finish.
9/10
Cream Bronzer
Anastasia Beverly Hills
Editor's Note
Warm your complexion up for winter with this cream bronzer. Available in 10 shades, you can contour and create definition applying this with a kabuki brush and blending out. It melts easily into skin for a seamless finish with a matte look that won't disrupt the makeup underneath.
10/10
Brow Definer
Anastasia Beverly Hills
Editor's Note
Available in 12 shades, this all-in-one triangular-tipped retractable eyebrow pencil will define, detail and fill in eyebrows. Achieve hair-like detail by using it to shade, outline and fill in your brows with a light motion, and blend with the spoolie as you go.
Why you should trust me
With more than a decade of experience in women's media, I have a broad knowledge of the beauty industry, from skincare and colour cosmetics to haircare, body care, health and wellness. I adore experimenting with new makeup, whether it be the latest product going viral on TikTok or a launch from Rhode, Rare or Victoria Beckham Beauty.
