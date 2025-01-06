Dramatic Golden Globes hair transformations we never saw coming

Awards season kicked off with the 82nd Golden Globes on Sunday night, hosted by first-time host Nikki Glaser.

The glittering affair wasn't just a celebration of cinematic brilliance and dazzling red carpet fashion - it was a night of bold beauty statements, with Hollywood’s brightest stars debuting unexpected hair transformations that set the Internet ablaze.

From Emma Stone’s edgy new pixie cut that perfectly complemented her signature ethereal style, to Ariana Grande’s Hepburn-inspired baby bangs that added a playful twist to her iconic high ponytail, this year’s event proved that hair can be the ultimate accessory.

These transformations weren’t just about new lengths or textures; they offered a fresh approach to red carpet reinvention. Whether it was the retro revival of finger waves, bold colour experiments, or chic modern cuts, the Golden Globes were a showcase of creativity and confidence from the celebrity style set.

HELLO! takes a closer look at the most memorable celebrity hair transformations from the night.

© FilmMagic Emma Stone's pixie cut Hollywood's most loved redhead Emma Stone cut her beautiful auburn locks into a croppy pixie cut, debuting her new chestnut-hued hair on the red carpet. The bold transformation was paired with an effortlessly elegant strapless scarlet gown adorned with a satin bow, her fresh-faced makeup perfectly complementing the dramatic new style.

© WireImage Zendaya's 1950s bob A standout beauty look from the evening was showcased by Golden Globe nominee Zendaya, who walked the red carpet in a billowing copper gown that perfectly complemented her romantic golden bob. Her hairstylist revealed the look was actually a faux bob - so the Challengers star hasn't fully braved the chop yet, but we're totally her for it should she wish to permanently embrace a shorter length.

© CBS via Getty Images Selena Gomez's Hollywood waves Taking hair notes from the 1950s, Selena Gomez debuted an ultra-glamorous, Marylin Monroe-inspired waved bob at the Golden Globes. Her glossy raven hair was parted into a dramatic side part, framing her face.





© BREHMAN/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock Michelle Yeoh's choppy fringe Wicked star Michelle Yeoh looked divine as she stepped out with a new, soft block fringe. The actress is no stranger to a hair transformation - note, her 'old money' platinum bob moment at the LA premiere of Wicked - with her subtle, choppy bangs adding dimension to her delicate features.



© Kevin MazurGetty Images Ariana Grande's baby bangs Looking like a reincarnation of Audrey Hepburn, Ariana Grande looked adorably chic as she rocked new, choppy baby bangs that complemented her Regency-inspired dress that wouldn't look out of place on the set of Bridgerton. Celebrity hairstylist Philipp Haug, who is co-owner of Haug London Haus, told HELLO! that "short hair is hot for 2025." He continued: "I definitely think that baby bangs will be a very big trend because they're so versatile as a look. Ariana Grande's microfringe is very Audrey Hepburn inspired – she perfectly recreated that 1950s-inspired choppy, textured micro fringe that we recognise from Breakfast at Tiffany's where Audrey wore that iconic updo with textured, very soft baby bangs. "You might think of a micro fringe as an edgy cut but you can see on Ariana that she finishes and styles it very beautifully and elegantly to the side, which makes it quite classic and pretty."