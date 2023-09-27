Angelina Jolie talk transition in personal life as she opens up about children and their life

Angelina Jolie is notoriously private but has given an incredible insight into her life away from the spotlight in a new interview with Vogue.

The Girl, Interrupted actress opened up about her family and six children, who she shares with ex-husband Brad Pitt, as well as reflecting on her own personal transition.

She shared: "I'm still understanding who I am at 48. I guess I’m in transition as a person. I don’t feel like I’ve been myself for a decade, in a way, which I don’t want to get into."

Angelina went on to add of her family unit: "We had a lot of healing to do, we’re still finding our footing.” The Hollywood star loves nothing more than being a mom and her main focus is her six children.

She told the publication: "I was 26 when I became a mother. My entire life changed. Having children saved me — and taught me to be in this world differently.

“I think, recently, I would've gone under in a much darker way had I not wanted to live for them. They're better than me, because you want your children to be.”

Angelina is mom to Maddox, 22, Pax, 19, Zahara, 18, Shiloh, 17, and 15-year-old twins Vivienne and Knox.

The 48-year-old previously told People back in 2021: "I am curious about all the different aspects of who they are. And I want to be there to support and develop all the different aspects of who they are.

"It's being excited to figure out: who is this person you live with? To separate yourself from your desires for that person."

While Angelina and Brad are respectful of their children's privacy and rarely give much away about their personal lives in interviews, Angelina reviously opened up about their interests, which include learning new languages.

During an interview on BBC Radio 4's Women's Hour, she said: "All the kids are learning different languages. "I asked them what languages they wanted to learn and Shi is learning Khmai, which is a Cambodian language, Pax is focusing on Vietnamese, Mad has taken to German and Russian, Z is speaking French, Vivienne really wanted to learn Arabic, and Knox is learning sign language."

Vivienne, meanwhile, is also showing signs in following in Angelina's footsteps, but behind the scenes instead of in front of the camera.

The 15-year-old is a huge fan of musical theater and has been helping her mom on her latest project, transforming The Outsiders into a Broadway adaptation. A source close to the actress revealed to HELLO!: "Angelina is excited about this new venture. She believes this is a musical for all ages, but particularly resonates with young people.

"So she wants to ensure the team is listening and working with young people every step of the way, and that their voices are leading in bringing this production to life on Broadway."

