Alex Jones has surprised fans with a brand new sassy haircut, and it looks absolutely gorgeous! Taking to her Instagram Stories on Monday, the One Show host - who is currently on maternity leave - shared a series of pictures of her shorter hair during her visit to the salon. "Going for the chop with @esweenierowe," she wrote from her chair, while later unveiling the new locks in another snap. "Chopped," she announced to her followers.

The visit to the hairdressers comes two months after Alex had her hair dyed for the first time since welcoming her baby son Kit. "Boys are with mam and dad, this feels like heaven! Thanks @beepershair," she shared whilst getting her roots retouched. "Last done in December." The mum-of-two, who shares little Kit and two-year-old Teddy with husband Charlie Thomson, has been making the most of her time with her sons. Over the weekend, she took her eldest child and niece to the premiere of Frozen 2.

Over the past few months, Alex has been updating her fans on her parenting journey since giving birth to her second son. In September, the 42-year-old shared an inspiring message about her hectic lifestyle, revealing that she had to momentarily hide in her car just to escape the mayhem. "Been food shopping without the boys and now sitting (hiding) in the car outside the house just having a breather," she wrote in the caption. "This is my 'me time' these days."

Ahead of Kit's arrival, Alex admitted that she was worried about having another child and was praised for her honesty as a result. "Everybody has nerves about being a mum and being a parent," she said on podcast I See What You're Saying. "Pregnancy for any woman is a period of excitement, also slightly terrifying as you don't know what to expect. Even with your second, it's like: 'How am I going to do two?'" She added: "Mum was amazing at the beginning, when we first had Teddy, for the first three weeks, thankfully. I don't know how we would have done it without her."

