Katya Jones recently took to Instagram to share a sweet fan encounter – and the Strictly star looks almost unrecognisable! In the snap, Katya can be seen standing next to a fan who has kindly gifted her a bouquet of red flowers, and the 30-year-old's hairstyle is a far cry from the long, glossy brown locks we're used to seeing. In fact, Katya was sporting a short, curly and bright blonde bob! Unfortunately, though, the look was just temporary, as the award-winning dancer – who is currently appearing in Peterborough New Theatre's production of The Wizard of Oz – was simply wearing a wig.

This isn't the first time Katya has caused a stir while working on her impressive new role. On Friday, the Russian dancer found herself in hot water when she uploaded a video to Instagram of herself addressing her followers from backstage, and was talking so loudly that she got told off by a member of production! Katya posted a photo of herself pulling a concerned face and added the caption: "Got told off for being loud backstage." We hope she didn’t get in too much trouble!

Speaking earlier this year ahead of her theatre role, she said: "I'll be swapping my dancing shoes for a pair of wings as Glinda and I can't wait to bring some sparkle to Peterborough New Theatre. I am so excited, honestly. When I came to this country, Neil said we should go to a panto. I said 'What's panto?' But having since been, it is amazing, something for the whole family. So when I got this opportunity I said 'Yes, of course.'"

2019 was certainly a big year for Katya. From the highs of competing in another hugely successful series of Strictly Come Dancing and scoring such an exciting panto role, to coming to terms with the end of her marriage, we can't wait to see what Katya does next.

