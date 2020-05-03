Ruth Langsford is renowned for her blonde layered bob and full fringe, which she more often than not wears down. But like everyone else, the Loose Women star has been unable to get to the hairdressers during the lockdown, and her hair is growing quickly! Earlier in the week, the TV presenter showcased a new, edgy hairstyle while clapping for the carers outside her house, where she was seen rocking a messy topknot. The mother-of-one posted a video of herself and Eamonn Holmes cheering from their front door on Instagram, and Ruth's new look didn't go unnoticed by her fans. One commented: "Love your hair up," while another wrote: "Your hair really suits you like that." A third added: "Your hair looks beautiful up."

Loading the player...

VIDEO: Eamonn Holmes pokes fun of Ruth Langsford's lockdown hairstyles

Loose Women's Ruth Langsford rocked a stylish updo

The This Morning presenter's short hairstyle is high maintenance and before the lockdown she would pay regular visits to Surrey-based hairdressers Leo Bancroft to maintain the perfect length. She regularly experiments with different hues of blonde highlights too, and over the years has dyed her hair various colours, including jet black and auburn. The star's hair is always full of volume, and she previously revealed that she keeps it looking nice and thick by having tape hair extensions.

MORE: Mike Tindall shows off family's beautiful garden

Ruth wears her hair down on the days she presents TV

Last year, Ruth shared a video on Instagram of herself getting the extensions fitted and explained the process to her followers. She said in the footage: "Good morning. I am having my hair extensions. These little things. They are for more thickness rather than length, obviously. They have been taken out and are being put in so you can keep the same ones – clever isn’t it?!" Tape hair extensions are popular with a number of the Loose Women panellists, with Stacey Solomon and Andrea McLean among the stars known to have had them put in their own hair to help add fullness.

READ: Kate Middleton surprises parents and newborn baby with surprise phonecall

Ruth previously revealed that she was getting tape extensions after her hair was thinning as a result of the menopause. Like every other television presenter right now, Ruth is currently having to do her own hair and makeup on the days she presents This Morning, due to the coronavirus pandemic. Last month, she took to Instagram to share some videos of her DIY attempts, and even apologised to her glam squad for her efforts. She wrote: "My first attempt at 'studio' hair and makeup… sorry @sandy_mac_makeup and @mauriceflynn!!"

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.