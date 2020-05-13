Kim Kardashian shares glimpse inside baby Psalm's bedroom at LA mansion The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star is isolating at her home in Hidden Hills during the lockdown

Kim Kardashian has the most incredible home in Hidden Hills, where she has been isolating with her family during the coronavirus lockdown. And over the weekend, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star shared a glimpse inside what looked to be her baby son Psalm's bedroom in footage posted on her Instagram account. The spacious area was as minimal as the rest of the Kardashian-West house, but had several toys on display, including a giant teddy bear and a toy piano. Kim had shared a sweet video dedicated to her youngest child on his first birthday on Sunday, and wrote that he had completed their family.

Kim and her family celebrated Psalm's first birthday on Sunday

The doting mum wrote: "My baby Psalm turns 1 years old today!!!!!! Psalmy you complete our family. You make everything perfect. I love you so much!!!! Happy Birthday Psalm." While Psalm was unable to have a first birthday party with his cousins, aunts and uncles on his big day due to the lockdown restrictions, his milestone birthday was celebrated on social media, with Kris Jenner, Kourtney Kardashian and Khloe Kardashian among his family members to pay tribute to him. Psalm is currently the youngest of the Kardashian grandchildren, and is doted on by his older cousins and siblings, North, six, Saint, four, and two-year-old Chicago.

The Kardashian-West family are isolating at their home in Hidden Hills

While it has been well-documented that Kanye West would like more children, Kim has admitted that she feels Psalm has completed her family. In October, the Skims founder opened up about her family unit on an episode of Keeping Up with the Kardashians, saying that she was "done" having more children. "Our surrogate is so amazing, she had the easiest delivery," she said. "She pushed literally maybe one time. Kourtney and Kanye were in the room with me. I feel so complete. I really do feel like four [kids] is the perfect number for me. I feel so full in the best way, but I'm done."

Kim and Kanye have been having fun spending quality time with their children during the lockdown. In a now-deleted Twitter post, the mother-of-four suggested some fun activities to do with children while at home, which she had been doing with her own kids. She wrote: "Some fun things to do while at home during self-quarantine: Practice doing hair and makeup, bake with your children (cookie decorating is the best with my kids!), looking at apps, trying new fun things, board games and spring clean."

