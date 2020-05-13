Ruth Langsford changes her look for return to Loose Women – and fans are divided The This Morning presenter's fans have strong opinions about her hair!

Ruth Langsford went back to Loose Women on Wednesday, but a video she shared ahead of her return proved that you can't please everyone! The presenter uploaded a short clip to Instagram which showed the top part of her hair wrapped in large green rollers that were held in place with clips. In the video, Ruth said: "Here I am all alone in this makeup room, getting ready to do Loose Women... looking forward to seeing the girls, obviously at a social distance, but it's really nice to be back. Done the makeup just sort the hair out now."

WATCH: Ruth Langsford's blonde locks spark hair care controversy

The long-time panellist captioned the clip: "Morning....excuse the rollers! Back at @loosewomen today Hope you can join me @janepmoore @lindarobson58 & @iamsairakhan at 12.30 @itv #loosewomen #Wednesday." Some of the 60-year-old's followers showered her with compliments, commenting: "Even look gorgeous in rollers," "Looking lovely as always Ruth. I hope you are all ok. Xx," and: "You always look great." Others, however, were concerned that the star was changing her lockdown look, when she has let her naturally straight hair flow free.

One wrote: "I liked your hair more natural when walking Maggie," and another commented: "I hope you ain't been secretly touching up those highlights as well." At the weekend, Ruth defended herself when some fans suggested she might have broken lockdown to go to the salon, insisting that she hadn't highlighted her own hair or had a professional take on the task.

Ruth did her own hair before returning to Loose Women on Wednesday

One wrote: "Someone's had some highlights," while another asserted: "Some hairdressers are open and breaking rules. I've followed Ruth for years even went to the same hairdressers. So yes, she has had highlights. Not sure about the 2m rule though, that must have gone out the window [laughing emoji]." The mum-of-one went into the comments section to deny that she had broken lockdown.

Ruth wrote: "Absolutely have NOT had highlights or anything else done to my hair... I literally washed it!!!" Some of her famous friends left supportive comments, including Amanda Holden, who posted a heart emoji, and Loose Women co-star Saira Khan, who wrote: "Looking fresh, radiant and glowing."

